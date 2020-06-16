89 Days Until Vikings Football: Bralon Addison Player Preview

As we count down the days until the Vikings' opener against the Packers on September 13th, InsideTheVikings will be previewing every single player on the roster. The amount of days remaining corresponds with the jersey number of the player being examined on that day. Today is June 16th, and there are 89 days until kickoff for the 2020 regular season. That means it's time to turn our attention to a former CFL receiver who might have a shot at sticking around as a returner.

Countdown to Vikings-Packers on September 13th: 89 Days

Player Preview: Bralon Addison (No. 89, Wide Receiver)

College: Oregon

Oregon Drafted: UDFA pickup by Broncos in 2016

UDFA pickup by Broncos in 2016 NFL experience: Two games with Bears (2016)

Two games with Bears (2016) Age: 26 (Turns 27 in October)

26 (Turns 27 in October) Size: 5'10", 190

5'10", 190 2019 PFF Grade: N/A

N/A Notable 2019 stats (CFL): 95 catches, 1,236 yards (13.0 yards per catch), 218 rushing yards, 8 total TDs

The countdown to Vikings regular season football is officially under 90 days, meaning our player previews are shifting from defensive linemen to wide receivers and tight ends. First up is a former Canadian Football League star facing an uphill battle to make the roster.

The Vikings signed Bralon Addison to a reserve/future contract in January, making him one of two CFL players they brought in this offseason (the other is cornerback Marcus Sayles). Addison turned heads last season by putting up nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and making the CFL All-Star team. The 26-year-old is a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but his experience as a returner on special teams might just give him a chance. With practice squads expanded to 12 this year, he could also potentially stick around that way.

Primarily a quarterback in high school in the suburbs of Houston, Addison converted to wide receiver when he showed up at Oregon in 2012. As a sophomore, he broke out with 61 catches for 890 yards and seven touchdowns. Addison missed the 2014 season with an injury, but came back strong in 2015. He was named second team All-Pac 12 after recording 804 receiving yards and ten TDs. Addison also ran for two touchdowns, threw for one, and returned a punt for a score during his redshirt junior season.

Fun fact: Addison is one of five former Ducks on the Vikings' 90-man roster, the others being Troy Dye, Dillon Mitchell, Tony Brooks-James, and Brady Aiello. No other college has more than three representatives on the roster.

Addison went undrafted in 2016 and was scooped up by the Broncos, who had a number of current Vikings coaches – including Gary Kubiak and Rick Dennison – on their staff at the time. He was waived prior to the season, but signed with the Bears in December of that year and suited up for the final two games of the season. Addison recorded his only NFL catch and carry against the Vikings in Week 17.

He was out of football in 2017 before joining the CFL in 2018. Addison was cut by the Toronto Argonauts, but then signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. After not playing much all year, he broke out with three straight 100-yard games in the regular season finale and Hamilton's two playoff games. That strong finish to the season propelled Addison to his huge performance in 2019.

At 5'10" (which might be generous, considering the CFL listed him as 5'9"), Addison projects as a slot receiver type in the NFL. Quickness and reliable hands are his two best attributes as a receiver. He ran just a 4.66 40 at the 2016 combine, though he appears faster than that on his highlights. Behind the Vikings' top four receivers – Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, and Bisi Johnson – Addison will compete with players like Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn, Quartney Davis, Dillon Mitchell, Alexander Hollins, and Davion Davis.

Addison's best chance to make the team is probably as a returner. He averaged 12.2 yards on 37 punt returns during his time at Oregon, taking three of them to the house for touchdowns. The Vikings drafting Osborn in the fifth round because of his punt returning ability wasn't great news for Addison.

Still, don't count out the former CFL star. He'll get a chance to impress in training camp and the preseason.

