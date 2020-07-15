InsideTheVikings
Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph Competed in a Celebrity Golf Tournament Last Weekend

Will Ragatz

Vikings stars Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph competed in the American Century Championship this past weekend, a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe that benefits charitable causes.

Long story short: we know which of the two players is a better golfer. Thielen, who was paired with former teammate Case Keenum and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, finished 12th out of 70 participants with 46 points. He got better in each round on the par-72 course, shooting a 79, then a 75, and finishing with a two-over 74 on Sunday. 

Keenum – Thielen's quarterback during the Vikings' 2017 season – finished fifth with 54 points. The winner of the event was tennis star Mardy Fish, who happens to be a huge Vikings fan. Also in the top five were Kyle Williams, John Smoltz, and Stephen Curry.

Rudolph, meanwhile, didn't have quite the same success as Thielen – who is an avid golfer – did. Paired with Charles Woodson and DeMarcus Ware, Rudolph finished 66th with minus-47 points. At least the big tight end was consistent, shooting 98-95-96 over his three rounds. I gotta say, I think wearing the sweater wasn't the right choice for Rudy.

Other notable finishes included Aaron Rodgers at 16th, Larry Fitzgerald at 25th, and Patrick Mahomes tying for 38th.

Two-time defending champion Tony Romo withdrew on Saturday with a wrist injury.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

