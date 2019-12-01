Adam Thielen Ruled Out For Monday Night Football Against Seahawks

Adam Thielen has been ruled out for the Vikings' game against the Seahawks on Monday night as he remains hampered by a hamstring injury, the team announced on Sunday. He will not travel with the team to Seattle.

Thielen was previously listed as questionable after the Vikings' final practice of the week on Saturday. He returned to practice on Tuesday in a limited capacity, then sat out the Vikings' workout on Wednesday. Thielen also practiced on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier this week, Thielen said he wouldn't play against the Seahawks unless his hamstring felt 100 percent. He said he felt like everything was progressing well, but clearly it hasn't yet improved all the way to the point where he feels comfortable testing it in a game again.

Thielen has been out since suffering the injury against the Lions in Week 6. He attempted a comeback against the Chiefs a couple weeks later, but re-aggravated the injury and has not played a snap since. Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, had seven total touchdowns in the season's first six games.

Once again, the Vikings will start rookie Olabisi Johnson alongside Stefon Diggs at wide receiver. Their third receiver will be Laquon Treadwell, who was cut prior to the season but re-signed because of Thielen's injury. With Chad Beebe being ruled out for the season and the Vikings waiving Josh Doctson at the beginning of the week, those three are the only receivers on the active roster right now. Davion Davis could be elevated off the practice squad for the third time this season. Tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. will continue to be an important part of the passing game.

The 8-3 Vikings and 9-2 Seahawks play at 7:15 central time on Monday night.