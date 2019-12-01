Viking
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Adam Thielen Ruled Out For Monday Night Football Against Seahawks

Will Ragatz

Adam Thielen has been ruled out for the Vikings' game against the Seahawks on Monday night as he remains hampered by a hamstring injury, the team announced on Sunday. He will not travel with the team to Seattle.

Thielen was previously listed as questionable after the Vikings' final practice of the week on Saturday. He returned to practice on Tuesday in a limited capacity, then sat out the Vikings' workout on Wednesday. Thielen also practiced on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier this week, Thielen said he wouldn't play against the Seahawks unless his hamstring felt 100 percent. He said he felt like everything was progressing well, but clearly it hasn't yet improved all the way to the point where he feels comfortable testing it in a game again.

Thielen has been out since suffering the injury against the Lions in Week 6. He attempted a comeback against the Chiefs a couple weeks later, but re-aggravated the injury and has not played a snap since. Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, had seven total touchdowns in the season's first six games.

Once again, the Vikings will start rookie Olabisi Johnson alongside Stefon Diggs at wide receiver. Their third receiver will be Laquon Treadwell, who was cut prior to the season but re-signed because of Thielen's injury. With Chad Beebe being ruled out for the season and the Vikings waiving Josh Doctson at the beginning of the week, those three are the only receivers on the active roster right now. Davion Davis could be elevated off the practice squad for the third time this season. Tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. will continue to be an important part of the passing game.

The 8-3 Vikings and 9-2 Seahawks play at 7:15 central time on Monday night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vikings Alan Page and John Randle Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Will Ragatz
0

Two of the greatest to ever do it get some well-deserved recognition.

Vikings-Seahawks Predictions Roundup: Media Expects Seahawks to Win in Primetime

Will Ragatz
0

Can the Vikings pull off the upset on Monday night?

Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson: From Big Ten Battles to MVP Candidates

Will Ragatz
0

Monday night will be the latest chapter in a long history of battles between Cousins and Wilson.

Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen Among Seven Starters Listed As "Limited"

Will Ragatz
0

The Vikings released their first injury report of the week on Thursday.

Vikings Used Bye Week to "Get Back to Fundamentals" Ahead of Stretch Run

Will Ragatz
0

The extra time off gave the Vikings an opportunity to reflect on what they need to improve going forward.

Will Ragatz

Excellent profile on Dalvin Cook from SI's own Kalyn Kahler.

0

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Vikings Facing Big Opportunity in Seattle

Will Ragatz
2 0

Where do the Vikings stand in the power rankings this week?

Vikings Hoping to Avoid 2019 Trend of Teams Struggling After Bye Week

Will Ragatz
0

For whatever reason, NFL teams have struggled after their bye week this year. The Vikings would like to avoid that same fate.

Chad Beebe Will Miss Remainder of 2019 Season

Will Ragatz
0

Beebe won't be back this season.

Packers Blown Out By 49ers, Improving Vikings' NFC North Title Chances

Will Ragatz
0

What was expected to be a thrilling game turned into a rout. What does it mean for the Vikings?