Analysis of the Vikings' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2020
Will Ragatz
The Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 season ahead of a huge divisional matchup against the Packers on Sunday.
If you've been following my articles throughout training camp, there shouldn't be anything here that comes as much of a surprise. Let's run through the team's depth chart, and I'll give my thoughts and observations at the end.
Quarterback
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backup: Sean Mannion
Running back
Starter: Dalvin Cook
Backup: Alexander Mattison
Third-string: Ameer Abdullah
Other: Mike Boone
Fullback
Starter: C.J. Ham
Wide receiver
Starters: Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson
Backups: Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe
Third-string: Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena
Other: K.J. Osborn
Tight end
Starter: Kyle Rudolph
Backup: Irv Smith Jr.
Third-string: Tyler Conklin
Offensive line
Starters (left to right): Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Brian O'Neill
Backups (left to right, no backup center): Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia, Oli Udoh
Defensive end
Starters: Danielle Hunter (LE), Yannick Ngakoue (RE)
Backups: Jalyn Holmes (LE), Ifeadi Odenigbo (RE)
Third-string: Eddie Yarbrough (LE), D.J. Wonnum (RE)
Defensive tackle
Starters: Shamar Stephen (NT), Jaleel Johnson (3T)
Backups: Armon Watts (NT), Hercules Mata'afa (3T)
Third-string: James Lynch (3T)
Linebacker
Starters: Anthony Barr (SLB), Eric Kendricks (MLB), Eric Wilson (WLB)
Backups: Troy Dye (MLB), Ryan Connelly (WLB)
Safety
Starters: Harrison Smith (SS), Anthony Harris (FS)
Backups: None
Cornerback
Starters: Mike Hughes (LCB), Holton Hill (RCB)
Backups: Cameron Dantzler (LCB), Jeff Gladney (RCB)
Third-string: Harrison Hand (LCB), Kris Boyd (RCB)
Special teams
Kicker: Dan Bailey
Punter/Holder: Britton Colquitt
Long snapper: Austin Cutting
Kick returner starter: K.J. Osborn
Kick returner backup: Ameer Abdullah
Punt returner starter: K.J. Osborn
Punt returner backups: Chad Beebe, Mike Hughes
Offensive Takeaways
- Abdullah being listed above Boone as the No. 3 running back is interesting to me because I thought Boone had a much better camp. But we saw last year that if Cook and Mattison stay healthy, Abdullah is the one who will receive a few snaps on passing downs as the third option. If one of Cook or Mattison go down, I bet it would once again be Boone, not Abdullah, who would take the lion's share of that player's carries.
- People who haven't followed the team during training camp might be surprised to see Bisi Johnson listed as the starting WR2 over Jefferson, but that was entirely expected. Johnson had a fantastic camp and refused to give up that job. The question becomes whether or not he holds onto it all season. Jefferson should be in line for most of the snaps when the team goes to three-receiver sets.
- Rudolph is listed as the starting tight end, but I'd expect him and Smith to split playing time pretty evenly. Plus, there will be plenty of times when Ham isn't on the field and both tight ends are out there. I've been saying for a while that I think Smith will be playing more than Rudolph by mid-season, though the veteran will remain an important weapon in the red zone.
- No surprises on the offensive line. The team doesn't currently have a backup center on the 53-man roster, but Brett Jones could easily be called up from the practice squad if something happens to Bradbury. The big question here is whether or not Cleveland and Samia will get chances at guard if Dozier and Elflein struggle, and how long it would take for that to happen.
Defensive Takeaways
- While Holmes is listed as the backup at left defensive end, I'd expect Odenigbo to step into that role if Hunter can't play on Sunday. Hopefully, we won't have to find out. Mike Zimmer said on Monday that he thinks Hunter will be ready to play. “Yeah, I expect so," he said. "We’ll just have to see.”
- Similarly, if Jaleel Johnson were to miss time at the three-technique spot, I think Watts would step up for the early-down work instead of Mata'afa. It'll be interesting to see what Zimmer and Andre Patterson do with the rotation at defensive tackle. Will it be Watts and Mata'afa on passing downs, or could Odenigbo and/or Holmes do some interior rushing?
- One of the obvious surprises from the initial 53-man roster announced on Saturday was the lack of any backup safeties. I wonder if we'll see the team make a move to add a safety this week, or if they might wait until after Week 1 so they don't have to guarantee a veteran's salary. Perhaps Josh Metellus or Nate Meadors will be one of the two extra players activated for this weekend's game (teams can have 55 players on the active roster this year, with 48 actually active for a specific game).
- Wilson is listed as a starter, but he's not going to play as much as the team's No. 3 cornerback. Especially against a team like the Packers, the Vikings are going to be in nickel defense a lot. I think that third corner will be Dantzler, not Gladney, with Hughes moving into the slot and Hill/Dantzler as the two boundary corners.
Special teams takeaway
- It's official: Osborn will be returning kickoff and punts in his first NFL game. Let's see if he break off a highlight play in his debut.
Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.