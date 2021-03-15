Anthony Barr, Vikings Working on Restructured Contract, Will Hit Free Agency in 2022

The next big domino of the Vikings' offseason has arrived. The team is working on a restructured contract with linebacker Anthony Barr that will lower Barr's cap hit this season and make him a free agent in 2022, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The restructure will shave the final two years off of Barr's current contract, which was set to run for three more seasons.

The exact numbers aren't yet known, but this move should create a solid amount of cap space for the Vikings in 2021. Barr was set to have a $12.3 million base salary and a $15.1 million total cap hit. Although it had previously been reported that he was against any kind of restructure, he'll take a pay cut this season but will get the benefit of hitting free agency next year, when the salary cap is expected to jump back up.

This is a creative move by the Vikings' front office that appears to be a win for everyone involved, at least to some extent. The team gets cap relief for a veteran who wasn't living up to his contract, Mike Zimmer gets to have Barr in his defense for at least one more season, and Barr gets a shot at the open market next year at age 30. The Vikings also get the roster flexibility of not having Barr locked in for three more years, which could allow them to push some money down the road in other restructures this offseason.

What this means is that the Vikings now have to accelerate their process when it comes to finding a succession plan at outside linebacker. They could bring back Eric Wilson in free agency this year, but the better plan might be to spend a third-round pick on a linebacker who could be ready to play a major role alongside Eric Kendricks in 2022.

The first draft pick of the Zimmer era, Barr was selected ninth overall by the Vikings in 2014. He had racked up 23.5 sacks in his final two years at UCLA, but hasn't been used much as a pass rusher during his time in Minnesota. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't been a key piece of some excellent defenses. Barr broke out with an elite season in 2015 and has been a valuable chess piece for Zimmer ever since he entered the league.

Barr's size and athleticism make him someone opposing offenses have to be aware of as a blitzer, and his run defense and tackling have always been strong. He's been inconsistent in pass coverage, which is one of the reasons he hasn't fully lived up to his contract.

Barr made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2018. After that season, he agreed to a free agent deal with the Jets before having a change of heart and returning to Minnesota. He suffered a season-ending pectoral tear last September. Barr, who turns 29 this week, has accumulated 423 tackles, 123 pressures, 15 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and two interceptions in 87 career games.

After this season, he'll hit free agency. How much he makes will depend on how well he plays in 2021. It'll be interesting to see if he goes to a team that will use him as an edge rusher more than the Vikings have.

Due to this restructured deal, Barr's potential departure won't land the Vikings a compensatory draft pick in 2023.

