Anthony Harris Reacts to Being Left Off of NFL Top 100 Players

The Vikings had five players named to the NFL Top 100 this week, but they should've had a sixth. Safety Anthony Harris was one of the more egregious snubs from the player-voted list, and he reacted to that slight on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I don’t know why it seem like people playing with my resume," Harris tweeted. "Congrats to all my peers on their success and recognition. 2020 season hopefully will be here before you know it. We going to have some fun this year."

Here are all of the safeties in the players' top 100 list:

No. 97: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

No. 75: Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

No. 64: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

No. 39: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 35: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 27: Jamal Adams, New York Jets

Over the past two seasons, Harris has been better than all of them, according to Pro Football Focus. He has the highest overall PFF grade and coverage grade among safeties since 2018, and hasn't been charged with giving up a touchdown during that time. If traditional stats are more your thing, he also leads that group with nine interceptions over the past two seasons.

Harris is right: his resume speaks for itself. Yet because he began his career as an undrafted free agent, spent three seasons as a rotational player and special teams contributor, and plays in Minnesota, he isn't a household name. And because he isn't a household name, he doesn't seem to get the respect he deserves. That's true whether it's a list made by media, fans, or even his fellow players.

Hopefully that starts to change soon. Harris deserves more recognition for his consistently elite play.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.