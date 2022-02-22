Assessing the Vikings' Unrestricted Free Agents and if They Might Return in 2022

The Vikings' 2022 free agent class leans heavily towards one side of the ball. When sorting by either salary received or snaps played in 2021, six of their top seven unrestricted free agents are defenders.

Minnesota had nine players see at least 690 snaps on defense last season. Six of them — Xavier Woods, Patrick Peterson, Anthony Barr, Nick Vigil, Sheldon Richardson, and Mackensie Alexander — are UFAs. Toss in Everson Griffen and you have seven players set to hit free agency who started at least five games on Mike Zimmer's final Vikings defense.

There are a couple notable offensive players on the list as well, including a starting tight end and two offensive linemen who saw plenty of action, but the decisions on defense are going to be more pressing.

As the start of the 2022 league year approaches, here's a look at each of the Vikings' in-house free agents, with some thoughts on their situation and whether the likelihood of a return to Minnesota is strong, moderate, or slim. The list is sorted by 2021 salary.

LB Anthony Barr

2021 salary: $8.6 million

Age during 2022 season: 30

Barr is an interesting case. Last offseason, the Vikings restructured his contract by adding void years to the end of the deal, which lowered his 2021 cap hit and meant he'd hit free agency this year. A knee injury cost Barr the first month of last season and lingered for a while afterwards, but the four-time Pro Bowler started 11 of the Vikings' final 13 games and finished with 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a career-high three interceptions.

After the season, both Barr and Eric Kendricks — his longtime friend and teammate — spoke about Barr's tenure in Minnesota from a clear past-tense angle. It seemed like the writing was on the wall that after eight seasons, Zimmer's first draft pick was headed elsewhere. But then Kevin O'Connell mentioned Barr by name in his introductory press conference, which caused some speculation that the Vikings may try to bring him back.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings had legitimate interest in bringing Barr back to play in new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 defense. It would be a bit ironic if Barr — who was a 3-4 OLB at UCLA but converted to a 4-3 off-ball LB under Zimmer — left Minnesota right as the Vikings moved to a 3-4 for the first time in forever. But with limited cap space and questions about Barr's knees and overall value, I still think it seems somewhat unlikely that he'll be back. The Vikings are already paying $10 million in dead money for Barr over the next two years, regardless of if he's back or not. Likelihood of return: Slim

CB Patrick Peterson

2021 salary: $8 million

Age during 2022 season: 32

I could absolutely see Peterson returning to the Vikings, depending on the price. Because he hosts a podcast (All Things Covered) with his cousin, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, we get more insight into Peterson's thought process than we do with any other player. He has said multiple times that he loved his first season in Minnesota and would like to be back with the Vikings if it works out.

We also know that Peterson has a lot of respect for Donatell and that the Vikings have a lot of respect for Peterson, considering he was included in their post-season captains meetings despite being an impending free agent. He's not getting any younger, but Peterson played well in 2021, allowing just a 89.0 passer rating on targets in his coverage (per PFF). He was also a great locker room leader and a mentor for young cornerbacks like Cameron Dantzler.

Bringing Peterson back as a starter and leader could make a lot of sense for the Vikings, particularly if P2 is willing to take a somewhat team-friendly deal. Likelihood of return: Strong

DL Sheldon Richardson

2021 salary: $3.6 million

Age during 2022 season: 31

Richardson came on strong late in the season for the Vikings after moving from defensive tackle to defensive end when Everson Griffen's season ended early. He had nine pressures and no sacks in the first seven games of the season, then racked up 28 pressures and 2.5 sacks over the final ten. He could fit really well as a DE in Donatell's defense, as Richardson has experience playing in a 3-4. He's also got familiarity with both O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from past stops. As with every player on this list, it'll come down to price. Likelihood of return: Moderate

OT Rashod Hill

2021 salary: $2.4 million

Age during 2022 season: 30

Hill has managed to stick around in Minnesota on a one-year contract in each of the past three offseasons. He's now spent six years with the Vikings since being plucked off the Jaguars' practice squad in 2016. But the results were ugly this year when Hill started the first five games of the season at left tackle before Christian Darrisaw was ready. I think this will finally be the year the Vikings move on. Likelihood of return: Slim

S Xavier Woods

2021 salary: $1.75 million

Age during 2022 season: 27

Woods replaced Anthony Harris as the Vikings' starting safety alongside Harrison Smith and played pretty well. He started all 17 games and led the entire team in snaps played, finishing with 108 tackles, three interceptions, ten total passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Woods' tackling and run defense were great, but his coverage was a bit inconsistent. The presence of 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum as a potential replacement — Bynum showed some impressive flashes as a rookie when Smith was out — might make Woods expendable. Likelihood of return: Slim

LB Nick Vigil

2021 salary: $1.75 million

Age during 2022 season: 29

Another of the Vikings' one-year deals last offseason, Vigil was fairly underwhelming in 2021. After recording a sack and a pick-six in the season's opening two weeks, he didn't make a major impact the rest of the way. Vigil is a replacement-level linebacker who the Vikings likely won't bring back. Likelihood of return: Slim

CB Mackensie Alexander

2021 salary: $1.1 million

Age during 2022 season: 28

Alexander might've been one of the Vikings' most disappointing players last season. He returned to Minnesota after a year away and didn't look like the same reliable slot corner we saw from 2017-19. Alexander was beaten frequently in coverage and was merely fine as a run defender. But the Vikings need corners, and maybe they think he could have a bounce-back year on another one-year, veteran minimum deal. Likelihood of return: Moderate

WR Dede Westbrook

2021 salary: $1.1 million

Age during 2022 season: 28

Westbrook wasn't much more than a Tajae Sharpe-type signing for the Vikings. He played sparingly on offense, catching ten passes for 68 yards, and averaged a solid 8.3 yards on 22 punt returns. Westbrook has a relationship with WRs coach Keenan McCardell, but I'm not sure the Vikings will deem it necessary to bring him back. Likelihood of return: Slim

DE Everson Griffen

2021 salary: $1.1 million

Age during 2022 season: 34

Griffen was having a strong season, with 33 pressures and five sacks in nine games, until a mental health incident resulted in him stepping away from the team. He announced in December that he has bipolar disorder and will "embrace it" instead of running from it. Apparently, Griffen wants to keep playing in 2022, but it's hard to predict if that will happen and where that might be. He's already an all-time Vikings great. Likelihood of return: Slim

P Jordan Berry

2021 salary: $1 million

Age during 2022 season: 31

Berry was fine for the Vikings last year, but I'd imagine the Vikings and new special teams coordinator Matt Daniels will look to bring in a new punter. The same might be true about kicker Greg Joseph, who is an exclusive rights free agent (meaning the Vikings can choose whether or not to tender him a one-year, veteran minimum contract). Likelihood of return: Slim

QB Sean Mannion

2021 salary: $1 million

Age during 2022 season: 30

Mannion was thrust into a difficult situation when he started the Vikings' must-win Week 17 game at Lambeau Field after Kirk Cousins went on the Reserve/COVID list. He's a great teammate and a smart guy who will likely be a future coach, but he's not a good quarterback by NFL standards. Likelihood of return: Slim

C Mason Cole

2021 salary: $830K

Age during 2022 season: 26

Cole was a pleasant surprise in 2021, entering the starting lineup in Week 9 and staying there until suffering a season-ending injury. He can play either center or guard and won't cost much. Why not bring him back to compete for a starting spot or at least serve as quality depth? Likelihood of return: Moderate

TE Tyler Conklin

2021 salary: $685K

Age during 2022 season: 27

Conklin stepped into a major role when Irv Smith Jr. went down with a season-ending injury before the year started. He started 15 games and caught 61 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns. Smith is coming back, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Vikings' new front office and coaching staff kept Conklin around. It also wouldn't be shocking if he wanted to see more money and/or a potentially bigger role somewhere else. Likelihood of return: Moderate

Others who seem unlikely to return

TE Luke Stocker

G Dakota Dozier

RB Wayne Gallman

WR Chad Beebe

TE Chris Herndon

DE Eddie Yarbrough

DE Tashawn Bower

