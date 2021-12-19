Top Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Lands on COVID List, Priming Justin Jefferson For Big Day

Heading into MNF, the Vikings are much less affected by COVID and injuries than the Bears are.

The Bears were already going to be shorthanded against the Vikings on Monday night because of injuries and COVID problems, but things got even tougher for them on Sunday afternoon.

Defensive backs Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson are Chicago's latest additions to the COVID list, further decimating a secondary that was already down several key pieces. Johnson, the Bears' No. 1 cornerback, was their only realistic shot of limiting Justin Jefferson.

The Bears only have one healthy cornerback on their active roster: 2020 fifth-round pick Kindle Vildor, who has been decidedly below average in his first two NFL seasons. They'll likely have to promote several of their practice squad corners, a group that includes sixth-round rookie Thomas Graham, former UDFA Michael Joseph, and journeymen Dee Virgin and Thakarius Keyes.

Anything can happen, but there's no reason why Jefferson shouldn't see another 15 targets on MNF. His 135-yard performance last year at Soldier Field feels like a low-end outcome for this game given the corners Chicago will be trotting out. K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be in for some solid production as well.

These are some of the players out for the Bears for various reasons:

OLB Khalil Mack (IR)

LB Danny Trevathan (IR)

OT Germain Ifedi (IR)

OT Jason Peters (ankle)

CB Xavier Crawford (concussion)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm)

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)

WR Allen Robinson (COVID)

S Eddie Jackson (COVID)

OT Larry Borom (COVID)

CB Artie Burns (COVID)

CB Jaylon Johnson (COVID)

S Tashaun Gipson (COVID)

CB Duke Shelley (COVID)

That's the entire starting secondary, and then some. Linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks are questionable.

The Vikings will still have to play well to win this game. But when they have the ball, the plan should be focused on peppering Jefferson with targets and letting him carry them to victory.

