Bucky Brooks Ranks Danielle Hunter as the Third-Best Edge Rusher in the NFL

After back-to-back seasons with 14.5 sacks, perpetually underrated Vikings star Danielle Hunter is beginning to get some love from the national media. Recently, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com ranked Hunter as the third-best edge rusher in the league, trailing only Chandler Jones and Cameron Jordan. Rounding out his top five are Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt.

Here's what Brooks had to say about Hunter:

The former third-round pick has quickly joined the ranks of the elite, notching 48.5 sacks over the past four seasons. Hunter has outstanding first-step quickness, and he's capable of winning with speed or power off the edge. He uses a slippery dip-and-rip maneuver to turn the corner and complements it with a variety of hand-to-hand combat moves that enable him to win with power. Hunter is an artistic technician with a refined game that's about as polished as you'll find at the position.

Over the last two seasons, Hunter's 29 sacks trails only Jones among edge rushers. Jordan and Watt are at 27.5, while Mack has been down a bit with just 21. Dating back to 2015 when Hunter entered the league, his 54.5 sacks trails only Jones, Jordan, Mack, and Von Miller among edge rushers.

The main thing that stands out about Hunter is his age. He's only 25 years old, while Jones and Jordan are 30 and Mack is 29. It seems like the next elite crop of edge rushers is Hunter, Watt (also 25), Myles Garrett (24), and Nick Bosa (22).

