Chad Beebe Will Miss Remainder of 2019 Season

Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe recently underwent surgery on his injured ankle and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Beebe tore multiple ligaments in his ankle against the Raiders in Week 3 and was subsequently placed on IR. He elected not to have surgery at the time, instead attempting to rehab and eventually return to the field. Beebe was eligible to return this week, but clearly the injury required surgery after all, and he won't be able to return until next season.

Beebe had two catches this season prior to suffering the injury, including a 61-yard gain against the Packers in Week 2. He was also the team's primary punt returner in weeks 2 and 3, averaging 6.6 yards on seven returns during those two games. Since then, Marcus Sherels and Mike Hughes have combined for just 4.7 yards per punt return.

As an undrafted rookie out of Northern Illinois in 2018, Beebe impressed in training camp and preseason games, where he caught nine passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He began the season on the practice squad, but eventually appeared in three games during the regular season, catching four passes. He dealt with a hamstring injury as a rookie.

Beebe entered the 2019 season as one of four receivers on the 53-man roster, along with Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Bisi Johnson. As a result of Beebe's injury, the Vikings re-signed Laquon Treadwell, who had been cut after the preseason. They also signed Josh Doctson prior to the season, and Doctson played his first snaps of the season against the Broncos in Week 11.

With Thielen expected back against the Seahawks, the Vikings will have five healthy receivers for the first time this season.