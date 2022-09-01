Skip to main content

Chicago Bears Claim Former Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Waivers

Smith-Marsette joins Armon Watts in landing with the Bears after being waived by Minnesota.

The Bears have claimed former Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off of waivers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. After claiming DL Armon Watts a day earlier, Chicago lands its second surprising Vikings castoff in as many days.

In a somewhat shocking move, Smith-Marsette was waived by the Vikings shortly after they traded for former Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor on Wednesday. The second-year receiver out of Iowa appeared to be in line to be the Vikings' No. 4 receiver this season.

Instead, he'll have a much better opportunity for a major role with the Bears. Chicago placed N'Keal Harry on injured reserve on Thursday, leaving third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, and Equanimeous St. Brown as their secondary receivers behind No. 1 option Darnell Mooney.

Whereas Smith-Marsette was guaranteed to be behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn on the depth chart in Minnesota for as long as that trio was healthy, he'll have an opportunity to compete with players like Jones and Pringle to be in the Bears' top three at wideout.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, Smith-Marsette didn't have much of a role for most of his rookie season. He caught his first career touchdown pass in Chicago in Week 15, then showed off his upside with three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' meaningless regular season finale against the Bears. 

Heading into his second season, Smith-Marsette looked pretty good throughout training camp — although he occasionally struggled with the details of route-running — and led the Vikings with 10 catches for 121 yards in the preseason.

Both Watts and Smith-Marsette could play sizable roles for a rebuilding Bears team in 2022. They'll have two opportunities to enact revenge on their former team, first in Minneapolis in Week 5 and then in Chicago in Week 18.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (2)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_17068682
News

Vikings Sign Tay Gowan, Trishton Jackson, 11 Others to Practice Squad

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18871759 (1)
News

Vikings Waive WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to Make Room for Jalen Reagor

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_17023063
News

Vikings Trade Two Draft Picks to Eagles For WR Jalen Reagor

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18903548
News

Ex-Vikings QB Sean Mannion Joins Seahawks' Practice Squad

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18871600_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Former Vikings Kellen Mond, Armon Watts Claimed on Waivers

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16699979_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Trade G Jesse Davis to Steelers For Conditional 2025 Seventh

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18764524 (1)
News

Minnesota Vikings Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

By Will Ragatz
WattsRB
News

Vikings Waive Armon Watts, Acquire Ross Blacklock in Trade With Texans

By Will Ragatz