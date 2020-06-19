InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chris Simms Ranks Kirk Cousins 13th on His Top 40 NFL Quarterbacks List

Will Ragatz

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has been slowly unveiling his annual ranking of the top 40 quarterbacks in the league. This past week, we finally found out where Vikings QB Kirk Cousins falls in Simms' list: No. 13.

As you can see, Simms has Cousins ahead of Tom Brady and Drew Brees, but behind Ryan Tannehill and Kyler Murray. It has since been revealed that No. 10 on his list is Cam Newton, who currently does not have a team.

The other quarterbacks in Simms' top 10 – the order hasn't been announced yet – are Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, and Matt Ryan.

Right away, it's worth noting that Simms' rankings should be taken with a grain of salt. Yes, he's a former NFL QB and knows what he's talking about, but certain aspects of this list give off the impression that he's just trying to stir up some controversy or discussion and get more people listening to his podcast. For example, ranking Brees at No. 16 is ridiculous and laughable. The Saints QB finished second in both passer rating and PFF grade last year. It's a joke to rank him outside of the top seven, much less the top 15.

But still, it's worth talking about Cousins' place in these rankings. I get the feeling that the national perception of Cousins is still lagging behind his actual talent level, likely due to certain narratives about big games that – while pointless – can be hard to shake.

Based on last year's performance, Cousins should be firmly in the top 10. He ranked sixth in PFF grade, fourth in passer rating, third in completion percentage above expectation (CPOE), sixth in touchdown percentage, and seventh in adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A). Pick an efficiency-based metric and Cousins is in the top 10. Based on the stats, you can pretty easily make an argument that he's the best quarterback in the NFC North.

The main criticism against him is that he struggles to create plays off script. I get that, and that's why I have no problem keeping him out of the top seven or so. But that's just one element of quarterback play. Cousins is one of the most accurate passers in the league, made very few mistakes with the football last year, and can stand in under pressure and deliver a strike to any area of the field.

Is he perfect? No. Is he better than Tannehill, Murray, and Newton, with strong arguments to be above Ryan, Prescott, Wentz, and Stafford? Absolutely. It's not quite as disrespectful as Brees at 16, but Simms has Cousins too low in his rankings.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

86 Days Until Vikings Football: Brandon Dillon Player Preview

Can the tight end from NAIA Marian University emerge in his second season?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Closing Offices on Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth Holiday

The Vikings are one of many NFL teams to close up shop in recognition of this important day.

Will Ragatz

How Many Passing Yards Will Kirk Cousins Have in the 2020 Season?

We analyze whether Kirk Cousins will go over or under his projected passing yards total this season.

Will Ragatz

87 Days Until Vikings Football: Nakia Griffin-Stewart Player Preview

Can the Vikings UDFA tight end stick around on the roster or practice squad?

Will Ragatz

Top Five Candidates to be the Vikings' Punt Returner in 2020

The Vikings have a number of different options at punt returner, according to special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf.

Will Ragatz

by

Tallchief42

Eight Vikings Named to ESPN's NFC North All-Decade Team

The Vikings have plenty of representatives on the list.

Will Ragatz

89 Days Until Vikings Football: Bralon Addison Player Preview

Can the former Oregon and CFL star secure a spot on the roster or practice squad in Minnesota?

Will Ragatz

What is the Minnesota Vikings' Biggest Weakness?

As the Vikings head into the 2020 season, what is their most obvious area of concern?

Will Ragatz

by

ChiVike

90 Days Until Vikings Football: Stacy Keely

Does the athletic defensive end have the upside to stick around in Minnesota?

Will Ragatz

Ranking the NFC North Offensive Lines for 2020

Which team in the division has the best big guys up front?

Will Ragatz