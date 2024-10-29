Colts going with Joe Flacco over Anthony Richardson against Vikings
Big news Tuesday as a report from ESPN says the Indianapolis Colts will start Joe Flacco at quarterback while benching Anthony Richardson for the Sunday night showdown against the Vikings in Minneapolis.
"A QB change for the Colts," says Adam Schefter of ESPN. "Indianapolis is benching former first-round pick Anthony Richardson and turning to veteran Joe Flacco, sources tell [Jeremy Fowler] and me. Coaches met this morning and made the seismic organizational decision to change QBs."
The change comes after Richardson, 22, finished 10 of 32 for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Colts' loss to the Texans on Sunday. At one point in the game he was 2 of 15 passing.
But as poor as his play was on the field, it was a moment in the third quarter when he took himself out of the game due to fatigue that has garnered the most attention. Richardson was replaced for one play by Flacco before Richardson re-entered the game the next series for Indianapolis.
"I know there's been a lot of talk about the play where [Richardson] came out, but did you watch the play?" said Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores. "The guy throws a 300-pounder off him, he runs around. I thought it was an incredible play. I got tired watching him. I think he's very very talented young player. He's a dangerous player and on any snap he could break a couple tackles and go the distance. He's fast, he's got a huge arm. When you talk about QB mobility and off-script plays, that's what he does. He can keep his team in a game, even when not every throw is perfect for him. He still has that explosive play ability and when you have two or three of those, you're in the game."
Now Flacco will start against a Minnesota defense that has, outside of a dud last Thursday against the Rams, put a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Flacco has completed 65.7% of his attempts for 716 yards, 7 touchdowns and one interception in three games (two starts) this season.