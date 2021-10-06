Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Plans to Play Through Pain While Ankle Recovers

Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook clearly wasn't his usual explosive self last week against the Browns. After missing the previous game with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2, Cook only played 33 snaps against Cleveland, turning 11 touches into 44 total yards. The offensive line wasn't doing him any favors, but his trademark burst and agility seemed to be sapped a little bit by the ankle issue.

Despite not being at 100 percent, Cook seems confident that he can continue to play through this injury. It's a matter of pain tolerance, and he's going to do whatever it takes to be out there and help the 1-3 Vikings win games.

"This week, I feel like I'm taking that step to get back to being who I am, so that's the plan," Cook said. "Just keep attacking my rehab. Everyday is a new opportunity for me to get better, so that's how I take it. Just take it day by day and try to get back to being Dalvin."

With any injury, it's natural to wonder if a player should just let it heal completely before returning to action, because of the risk of making things worse. Cook doesn't think that's a concern right now.

"I don't feel like I'm getting worse," he said. "I don't feel like I'm headed in the wrong direction. I feel like I'm headed in the right direction to get myself back to where I need to be at. You have those days, but we just played a game. Just trying to work myself back to being 100 percent so I can help us win games."

There's a difficult balance to strike there. Cook sat out in Week 3 because he knew he wasn't going to be able to be himself and has confidence in backup Alexander Mattison to play well when his number is called. Mattison had 171 total yards in that game against the Seahawks, which is the Vikings' only win so far in 2021.

It was a mix of the two against the Browns dominant defensive line. Mattison was even less effective than Cook, rushing ten times for 20 yards. Cook wants nothing more than to be out there with his teammates, but he admitted it was frustrating to be playing at less than 100 percent last week.

"It's kind of like hand in hand, because if you're not out there you're frustrated still, and if you are out there, sometimes it can hinder you from being the Dalvin that's being explosive a lot of plays, and that's the frustrating part," he said. "But you play through it. Part of this game is playing through pain, and that's what comes with it. Playing through injury is something different. Playing through pain, that's what comes with this game, and that's what I'm dealing with, a little pain."

Cook didn't practice on Wednesday, but barring a setback, he should be out there in a much more favorable matchup against the Lions this week. Mattison also figures to continue mixing in for the time being. After the Lions, the Vikings have a big road game against the Panthers, and then they have their bye week, which will afford Cook a full two weeks to get his ankle healed up ahead of the final 11 games of the season.

