InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

How Many Rushing Yards Will Dalvin Cook Have in 2020?

Will Ragatz

Is Dalvin Cook poised for a career year in 2020? The Vikings star running back is coming off of a breakout season in which he finished 10th in the NFL with 1,135 yards, despite only playing in 14 games and being banged up in several of those.

Entering the 2020 season, Cook's over/under rushing yards prop bet has been set at 1,160.5. Vegas oddsmakers are essentially expecting a similar year from Cook, but should you take the over or the under on that total?

It all comes down to your faith in Cook's ability to stay healthy. The 2017 second-round pick missed the final 12 games of his rookie season with an ACL tear, missed five games in 2018 with a hamstring injury, and dealt with some upper-body injuries down the stretch of last season. Through three years, Cook has played in just 29 of a possible 48 regular-season games.

When he's healthy and on the field, there's no disputing Cook's talent and production. He ran for 127 yards in his first career game and was averaging 4.8 yards per carry as a rookie until his ACL injury. Through the first ten games of last season, Cook was averaging 99.1 rushing yards per game, putting him on pace for roughly 1,600. He has the complete package of vision, speed, agility, and power that makes him one of the five best running backs in the NFL.

I'm taking the over on 1,160.5 rushing yards for Cook this year. There's no reason to be concerned about his durability or question his toughness; his injuries have just been a result of bad luck so far in his career. I'm optimistic that this will be the season he remains healthy and is able to produce for the Vikings all year long. Even if he does miss a few games, Cook still has the talent and workload to exceed that total.

With Gary Kubiak being hired as offensive coordinator, the Vikings will continue to be a run-heavy offense in 2020. Even with Alexander Mattison entering his second season, Cook will continue to receive the bulk of the carries. He could potentially become an even greater part of the offense with wide receiver Stefon Diggs now in Buffalo.

Cook is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield, with 53 catches for 519 yards last year, but that doesn't take away from his production in the ground game.

The main storyline to watch with Cook this offseason is whether or not he receives a contract extension before playing the final year of his rookie deal. It's looking more and more likely that he will.

Related reading:

 Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
WLaws
WLaws

Don't wanna bet against Dalvin, but the injury risk is too high for me to go with the over. I'm staying away, but if I had to choose, under.

Jaime Eisner
Jaime Eisner

I lean slightly toward the under.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Finish 6-10, Miss Playoffs in The Checkdown's 2020 Madden Simulation

The Vikings will be hoping that their 2020 season goes better than it did in this simulation.

Will Ragatz

Latest Updates on Potential Minicamp and Reopening Facilities For NFL, Vikings

When will the NFL return? Here's the latest.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Players React on Social Media to Death of George Floyd, Team Releases Statement

Vikings players were among the millions stunned to see a Minneapolis man killed by the police on Monday.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Notes and Links: Cris Carter, Dan Chisena, Kyle Rudolph

The latest news and stories from the world of the Vikings are right here.

Will Ragatz

Ranking the NFC North Wide Receiver Rooms For 2020: Depth is the Deciding Factor

There are four legit WR1s in the division, so the rankings ultimately come down to the depth behind those stars.

Will Ragatz

Geoff Schwartz Offers Reminder of Adrian Peterson's Absurd Toughness in 2012 Season

The former Vikings guard shared a great anecdote about Peterson playing through a sports hernia late in his historic 2012 season.

Will Ragatz

Adam Thielen Wants Next in 'The Match' After Success of Brady vs. Peyton

The Vikings star staked his claim to appear in the next NFL celebrity golf match, if there is one.

Will Ragatz

Should the Vikings Have Let Anthony Harris Walk in Free Agency?

The Vikings decided to keep safety Anthony Harris around via the franchise tag, but was that the right move?

Will Ragatz

Ranking The NFC North Running Back Rooms For 2020

Which team in the division has the most talent at the running back position?

Will Ragatz

The Athletic Includes 1998 Vikings in Ranking of 25 Most Dominant NFL Teams Since 1970

Where did Randall Cunningham, Cris Carter, and Randy Moss's Vikings rank on the list?

Will Ragatz