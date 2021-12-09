Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Pushing to Play vs. Steelers Tonight, Pending Medical Clearance

When star Vikings running back Dalvin Cook went down on a hit against the 49ers 11 days ago, it seemed like his season was at serious risk of being over. Players from both teams came out onto the Levi's Stadium field and took a knee out of respect as a tearful Cook was carted off with what we later learned was a dislocated left shoulder and torn labrum.

Now, it turns out he might only miss one game. After sitting out the Vikings' loss to the Lions last week, Cook is pushing hard to play against the Steelers tonight, according to reports. If he gets medical clearance, it sounds like he'll be out there with some sort of added protection on his shoulder.

Early this morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook is trending towards playing, noting that he "has gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to give it a go."

"The Vikings expected Cook back Dec. 20 at Chicago," Pelissero added. "But intense rehab has rebuilt Cook’s strength and range of motion quickly. He’d be expected to play with a harness or some form of added protection. If he gets final medical clearance, the plan is to play."

Adding to that sentiment, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Vikings are feeling "optimistic" about Cook playing. Then fellow ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler took things up a notch, saying Cook "has passed tests on his shoulder and will play barring pregame setback."

That seems pretty cut-and-dried, but I wouldn't consider Cook a lock to play tonight just yet. A slightly later report from the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling said Cook has yet to be medically cleared.

My take, as someone without any inside knowledge, is that this whole thing reeks of desperation. This is a must-win game for the Vikings, and quite possibly for Mike Zimmer's job as well. Cook is famously competitive, so he'll push through anything to play. The onus is on the Vikings' decision-makers and medical staff to keep him out if he's at risk of reinjury or unlikely to be effective, but it's possible their judgment could be clouded by the importance of this game. It's hard to give the medical staff the full benefit of the doubt when they've seemingly cleared players too quickly in the past (including Cook himself), only for them to aggravate the injury.

Backup RB Alexander Mattison isn't as good as Cook, but are we sure the dropoff from a banged-up Cook in a shoulder harness to a fully healthy Mattison is a big one, if it even exists?

It just seems like a really quick return from a serious injury for a player with a history of shoulder issues. I know this is a must-win game, but the Vikings still have four more to play after this, including three against NFC North opponents. Why not give Cook the extra 11 days to recover ahead of Monday Night Football in Chicago on the 20th? If he plays tonight and takes another big hit to the shoulder, that could easily be a season-ender.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens later. Inactives for the game will be announced at 5:50 p.m. central time, so we'll know Cook's status by then for sure.

This story will be updated if more reports about Cook come out during the day.

