Dalvin Cook Sweeps Awards For Second Straight Week

Dalvin Cook's 226 yards against the Packers in Week 8 landed him the awards for NFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Ground Player of the Week, among several others. Then he went out and racked up 252 yards against the Lions, and in doing so, retained all of those same awards for another week.

Cook was named the NFC OPOW for a second straight week, becoming the first Viking to do that since Randy Moss in Weeks 12 and 13 of his rookie year in 1998. He's the first running back to win it in consecutive weeks since Todd Gurley did so late in 2017. This is the fourth time Cook has taken home that honor in his career.

Prior to Cook, the last Viking to win NFC OPOW was Sam Bradford in Week 1 of 2017.

Cook also ran away with the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award once again. After receiving 83 percent of the vote in Week 8, he racked up 81.5 percent of the vote this week, beating out Kyler Murray and James Robinson. Cook was the only running back with a 100-yard game this week – Murray had 106 and Robinson had 99.

Yes, Cook's 206 rushing yards were more than double that of the next-closest player last week.

Cook was also named the Snickers Hungriest Player of the Week, which means he got to wear this 31-carat iced-out chain made by Ben Baller.

All eyes will be on Cook to see if he can put up another huge game against a much stiffer defense when the Vikings take on the Bears on Monday Night Football. If he manages to win three straight NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards...I'm not sure if that's ever been done before.

