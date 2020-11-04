SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

Dalvin Cook Wins Multiple Awards For Dominant Week 8 Performance

Will Ragatz

Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook took home multiple awards for his 226-yard, four-touchdown explosion against the Packers in Week 8. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career, and was also named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Cook set career highs in both yards from scrimmage and touchdowns in Green Bay. He was essentially the Vikings' entire offense on a windy afternoon at Lambeau Field, leading them to a much-needed victory in the rivalry matchup. After missing the previous six quarters with a groin injury, Cook healed up over the bye week, came back, and reminded everyone that he's one of the best running backs in the NFL, if not the very best.

This is the third straight year in which Cook has won an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won it in Week 10 of 2019 after a 183-yard performance in Dallas, and also in Week 15 of 2018 after recording 163 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins.

"He deserved it," said Mike Zimmer of Cook winning the award.

Cook is the only Vikings player to win the award over the past three seasons, although Kirk Cousins did win NFC Offensive Player of the Month last October. Prior to Cook, the last Viking to win NFC OPOW was Sam Bradford in Week 1 of 2017 – Cook's NFL debut.

Cook dominated the fan voting for FedEx Ground Player of the Week. He received 83 percent of the vote, with Derrick Henry at 12 percent at Josh Jacobs at five percent.

It says a lot about who Cook is that he has been quick to credit his offensive line and everyone else who paved the way for his massive day in Green Bay.

"Give all the credit to the O-line up front," Cook said. "The receivers, tight ends, the coaching staff, everybody that was putting all the work into this thing and just went out there and worked hard."

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions QB Matthew Stafford Added to COVID List, Could Still Play Against Vikings

Stafford is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus, but he could be cleared to play if he tests negative multiple times.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Cornerback Concerns Remain

The Vikings are extremely banged up at the cornerback position heading into their game against the Lions.

Will Ragatz

Aiming For Run Towards Playoff Contention, Vikings Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

The Vikings' only move wound up being the trade of Yannick Ngakoue two weeks ago.

Will Ragatz

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Rise After Impressive Victory

The Vikings picked up their biggest win of the season on Sunday and might be set up for a bit of a run.

Will Ragatz

Kenny Golladay Out for Lions Against Vikings This Weekend

Matthew Stafford and Detroit will be without their best receiver in Week 9.

Will Ragatz

Three Unsung Heroes From the Vikings' Upset Win Over the Packers

Dalvin Cook gets all of the headlines, but this was an all-around team victory for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Mike Zimmer: Cameron Dantzler Has a Chance to Play This Week

Great news as it sounds like the Vikings' rookie cornerback avoided a serious injury in Green Bay.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook Scores Four Touchdowns as Vikings Stun Packers at Lambeau

The Vikings' star running back ran wild on a windy afternoon in Green Bay.

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Vikings at Packers: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

The Vikings are looking for a big-time upset in Green Bay on Sunday.

Will Ragatz

Week 8 NFL Picks: Ravens Over Steelers, Dolphins Upset Rams

Will Ragatz's picks for every game in the NFL in Week 8.

Will Ragatz