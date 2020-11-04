Dalvin Cook Wins Multiple Awards For Dominant Week 8 Performance

Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook took home multiple awards for his 226-yard, four-touchdown explosion against the Packers in Week 8. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career, and was also named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Cook set career highs in both yards from scrimmage and touchdowns in Green Bay. He was essentially the Vikings' entire offense on a windy afternoon at Lambeau Field, leading them to a much-needed victory in the rivalry matchup. After missing the previous six quarters with a groin injury, Cook healed up over the bye week, came back, and reminded everyone that he's one of the best running backs in the NFL, if not the very best.

This is the third straight year in which Cook has won an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won it in Week 10 of 2019 after a 183-yard performance in Dallas, and also in Week 15 of 2018 after recording 163 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins.

"He deserved it," said Mike Zimmer of Cook winning the award.

Cook is the only Vikings player to win the award over the past three seasons, although Kirk Cousins did win NFC Offensive Player of the Month last October. Prior to Cook, the last Viking to win NFC OPOW was Sam Bradford in Week 1 of 2017 – Cook's NFL debut.

Cook dominated the fan voting for FedEx Ground Player of the Week. He received 83 percent of the vote, with Derrick Henry at 12 percent at Josh Jacobs at five percent.

It says a lot about who Cook is that he has been quick to credit his offensive line and everyone else who paved the way for his massive day in Green Bay.

"Give all the credit to the O-line up front," Cook said. "The receivers, tight ends, the coaching staff, everybody that was putting all the work into this thing and just went out there and worked hard."

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.