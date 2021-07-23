Sports Illustrated home
Dede Westbrook to the Vikings Isn't a Done Deal, Seahawks and Others Also Involved

The Vikings are in good position because they get Westbrook for his first workout.
Free agent wide receiver and return specialist Dede Westbrook will work out for the Vikings on Saturday at TCO Performance Center. If all goes well and Minnesota makes a contract offer that's deemed reasonable by Westbrook and his agent, he'll be the newest member of the Vikings.

The Vikings aren't the only team interested in the four-year veteran's services, though. Westbrook has a workout scheduled with the Seahawks on Monday, and the 49ers and Bengals are also in the mix, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Westbrook was apparently going to visit the Seahawks first, but Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell — who coached Westbrook for all four of his years in Jacksonville — convinced him to start with Minnesota instead.

Westbrook told Tomasson he might cancel his Sunday flight to Seattle if he gets an offer he likes from the Vikings following his workout.

“He's my guy,” Westbrook said about McCardell. “I was kind of set on Seattle, and he was like, ‘Darn, you’re not even going to come (to Minnesota) and give me a chance? I coached you for the past four years, and you’re just going to fly out to Seattle and not give Minnesota a shot?’"

“If Minnesota doesn’t end up pulling the trigger as far as a contract, then I’ll fly out to Seattle," Westbrook added.

It'll be important for the Vikings' doctors to evaluate Westbrook, considering he tore his ACL nine months ago. The coaching staff will also need to do their own in-person evaluation. 

But if all goes well, the Vikings' shouldn't let Westbrook leave the building without a contract, in my opinion. He fits exactly what they need as a No. 3 wide receiver who can play in the slot and return punts as well. Westbrook would be a big addition to the Vikings' offense and special teams with his experience and playmaking ability. And if they let him head to Seattle, they may well lose him.

Stay tuned.

