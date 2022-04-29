Draft Grades Roundup: What Do Analysts Think of the Vikings Picking Lewis Cine at 32?

The Vikings had quite the eventful opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft, their first draft under the new regime of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell.

Instead of making their selection at No. 12 overall — with players like Kyle Hamilton, Jordan Davis, and Trent McDuffie on the board — they made a trade with the Lions that delayed their pick until the very end of the first round. The Vikings sent picks 12 and 46 to the Lions for picks 32, 34, and 66, leading some fans to question the value of the package they received for moving so far back.

With the 32nd pick, the Vikings took Georgia safety Lewis Cine, making him the fifth Bulldog defensive player picked in the first round. The hard-hitting 22-year-old is a great athlete who was the defensive MVP of the national title game in January. He'll compete with Camryn Bynum to start alongside Harrison Smith as a rookie and figures to be the long-term replacement for the aging Smith.

Let's take a look at the grades the Vikings received for this pick from various draft analysts. Instant draft grades are just guesses, of course, but they're still interesting.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: B

Cine is an outstanding athlete with good size who could be a long-term replacement for Harrison Smith. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine and led all safeties in the broad jump (11’1”). He’s a smart defender and sees the game well. Cine delivers some big hits in run support and is a reliable tackler in space with sideline-to-sideline range.

Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic: A

Cine is a tough, physical safety who plays with tremendous energy. He committed just one penalty all of last season, per [The Athletic's Dane] Brugler. He tested as a top-three athlete among this year’s safety class. And Cine didn’t miss a game in the past three seasons. I love what Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did here. He read the market well, picked up additional draft capital and got one of my favorite defensive players in this year’s draft.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B+

They need a safety next to Harrison Smith and he's getting a little older. Cine is a good-looking player who will cover and hit you. He has the range you like in the back end. This is a good, solid pick.

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: B

The Minnesota Vikings traded all the way back to the 32nd overall pick after starting the evening with the 12th selection. In doing so, Minnesota was still able to land the most intimidating safety in the class. As talented as Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton is, he’s not the same type of hitter Cine is. Nor does this year’s highest-drafted safety possess as much speed. Initially, Cine can join Harrison Smith, learn from the veteran and form the league’s most physical safety duo. The incoming defensive back will eventually replace Smith, who turned 33 in February. The Vikings can save $15.3 million by releasing the veteran with a June 1 designation next year, per Over The Cap.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: A

Low-key one of our favorite picks of Round 1. Trading down felt like the play for the Vikings at 12, but we had no idea they’d be able to go this far down and get a top-20 talent in Cine. He’ll pair with Harrison Smith as one of the best safety duos in the NFL. Outstanding first selection for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Cine will start for a decade.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: A

It’s fitting that the first round began and ended with national champion Georgia defensive players (five in all). The Vikings get an intimidating cleanup man next to venerable Harrison Smith who also showed he had the athleticism to make a lot more plays in coverage in the NFL. For the team moving down 20 spots, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did well with his first pick as GM with a fine talent that fits a need and matches the value.

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: B+

There is some poetry to the first round of the draft both beginning and ending with a Georgia Bulldog, with Cine the appropriate capper as the last line of defense for the reigning national champions. For so long, the Vikings boasted one of the NFL's best free safeties in Harrison Smith, but age is catching up to the veteran. Cine catches up with opponents in a flash, and he brings the thunder as a hitter.

Thanks for reading.