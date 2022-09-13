Eagles Sign Edge Rusher Janarius Robinson Off Vikings' Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed edge rusher Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings' practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. He replaces Derek Barnett — who was placed on injured reserve — on the active roster.

The timing here is obviously notable, as the Vikings travel to Philly this week to take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football. In addition to Robinson adding some depth at edge rusher, he'll be asked to provide as much intel as he can on the Vikings leading into this game.

This is Robinson's first stint on an active roster in the NFL. The 2021 fourth-round pick out of Florida State missed his entire rookie season with an injury, then was waived in final roster cuts by the Vikings this year before landing on the practice squad.

He'll go from being a 3-4 OLB in Minnesota to once again being a 4-3 defensive end in Philadelphia. That's the position he was originally drafted to play.

Robinson, 24, still has some theoretical upside for the Eagles. He has all the physical tools in the world at 6'5", 258 pounds with long arms and great athleticism. Robinson ran a 4.69 40 and excelled in the broad jump at the 2021 combine, posting a Relative Athletic Score of 9.33 out of 10. He had six sacks and 16 total tackles for loss in his final two seasons at Florida State.

Robinson worked out with Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith this offseason, but he ended up being beaten out for a roster spot by undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain. Now he'll look to jumpstart his career with the Eagles.

This means the Vikings have an open spot on the 16-man practice squad.

