ESPN Ranks Vikings Second-Worst in NFL in Offseason Improvement

It's hard to argue that the Vikings got better this offseason. They retained some key pieces – including Kirk Cousins – and had a very strong draft, but the exodus of veteran talent that occurred in March might make it hard for them to return to the playoffs in 2020.

With Stefon Diggs, Everson Griffen, Trae Waynes, Linval Joseph, Mackensie Alexander, Stephen Weatherly, and Xavier Rhodes departing via trade or free agency, the Vikings have a lot of re-loading to do. Adding Michael Pierce and Tajae Sharpe in free agency plus Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney and 13 other draft picks should help, but it might take a couple years for the rookies to truly hit their stride.

ESPN has taken that criticism to another level. They recently ranked the offseason improvement levels for all 32 teams, and the Vikings came in all the way down at No. 31, ahead of only the Rams.

Here's the explanation from writer Jeremy Fowler:

The Vikings are gambling on an infusion of young talent to offset the loss of serious veteran personnel. But Minnesota has enough cornerstones on the roster to get away with it. Diggs wanted out and had to go. A healthy Adam Thielen should have a monster year, and Jefferson is a threat from the slot or outside. Several NFL executives love the Pierce signing and feel he's an upgrade inside. The biggest question lies at cornerback, where Gladney has to produce in a hurry, because the other projected starter, Mike Hughes, has battled neck issues. The Vikings are putting a lot of stress on the safety tandem of Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris to get a young secondary organized.

I fully expected the Vikings to be towards the bottom of this list, but second-worst might be a tad bit harsh. We'll have to see how it pans out in what will be a unique season.

The good news for the Vikings? They're not far behind their biggest division rival, the Packers, who check in at No. 27. The Lions and Bears are right in the middle at No. 15 and 16, respectively.

The Dolphins lead the way on ESPN's ranking, with the Bengals, Buccaneers, Colts, and Browns rounding out the top five. 10 of the top 12 teams are from the AFC, which is good for Minnesota.

