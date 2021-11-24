The Everson Griffen Situation Has Been Resolved Peacefully, the Vikings Announce

Thankfully, Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs.

Great news: the Everson Griffen situation has been resolved peacefully. The standoff between Griffen and those outside his Minnetrista home — a group that included law enforcement officers and Vikings psychologists — has ended, the team announced in a statement.

"Law enforcement agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs," reads the Vikings' statement. "We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully. Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family."

It's relieving to hear that this scary situation is over with no injuries to Everson or anyone else.

Griffen, a 33-year-old defensive end for the Vikings with a history of mental health struggles, made several concerning posts on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning, saying people were trying to kill him. He recorded a video of himself holding a gun and posted screenshots of texts to his agent, Brian Murphy, in which he told Murphy to call 911 and asks for help.

Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. and told them there was an intruder in his house, but refused to come out or let law enforcement inside when they arrived. The Vikings sent mental health specialists to Griffen's house to communicate with him, but there was a lengthy standoff because he refused to leave the house. Luckily, that ended this afternoon when Griffen left his home without incident. Now, the focus will be getting him the care he needs. Football is unimportant at this time.

"Mental health is always important," Dalvin Cook said. "Checking on your loved ones, your brothers, the tough ones that don’t show the signs of being weak or show the signs of have nothing wrong with them, just going about their day to day. Just making sure that they’re OK. That’s important in today’s world. The guys and the people that’s taken advantage of, making sure their well-being and their mentals are OK. That’s a big step in life today."

Vikings GM Rick Spielman will speak to reporters shortly.

