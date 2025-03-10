Ex-Vikings pass rusher Pat Jones II signs two-year deal with Panthers
Former Vikings outside linebacker Pat Jones II is signing a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports. FOX's Jordan Schultz was on it first.
Jones follows in the footsteps of D.J. Wonnum, who had a very similar arc through the first five years of his career. Both were middle-round draft picks by the Vikings (Wonnum 117th in 2020, Jones 90th in 2021) who spent their rookie contracts in Minnesota, peaked in their contract year, and then cashed in via Carolina in free agency.
Wonnum had eight sacks in 2023 and got $12.5 million over two years from the Panthers. Jones had seven sacks last season and now seems to be getting even more than Wonnum (though the cap goes up every year and it'll be interesting to see the exact contract terms).
Jones, 26, was the only decent selection in an atrocious third round during Rick Spielman's final draft (the Vikings also took Kellen Mond, Chazz Surratt, and Wyatt Davis in that round). He had 12 sacks and 22 total tackles for loss in 57 games for the Vikings, starting five of them. Jones played 634 defensive snaps in 2023 and then 459 last season, when he missed a couple games due to injury. He also played on special teams.
The Vikings were always very unlikely to be in on Jones. Their top three outside linebackers are Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and ascending second-year player Dallas Turner, with fellow 2024 rookies Gabriel Murphy and Bo Richter next in line as depth. They could still add to that room this offseason, but they weren't going to give a sizable contract to Jones.
Jones joins Sam Darnold, Camryn Bynum, Nick Mullens, and Johnny Mundt as Vikings free agents to agree to deals with new teams on Monday.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.