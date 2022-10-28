Final Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: James Conner, Rodney Hudson Out

The final injury report for Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game has been released, and Minnesota remains extremely healthy. The only player on the injury report for Kevin O'Connell's team is backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed Friday's practice with an illness.

The Cardinals are less fortunate. They will once again be without running back James Conner, who finished third in the NFL last season with 18 touchdowns. Eno Benjamin will get another start at RB, and the No. 2 will either be Darrel Williams (questionable, game-time decision) or Keaontay Ingram.

Arizona continues to be banged up on the offensive line, as it'll be without at least two starters: center Rodney Hudson and left guard Max Garcia. Replacing them are Billy Price at C and Cody Ford at LG. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is questionable; Josh Jones is his backup.

Also out for the Cardinals are starting linebacker Dennis Gardeck and special teamer Christian Matthew. In addition to Williams and Humphries, kicker Matt Prater and No. 1 cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. are questionable. Humphries and Murphy would be big losses for the Cardinals, so their statuses are worth watching ahead of Sunday's game. Inactive lists will be released at 10:30 a.m. central time.

Coming off of a bye week helps, but the Vikings are abnormally healthy for this team of year. It's not just luck, either. A lot of credit goes to O'Connell, Tyler Williams, and Uriah Myrie for their efforts in keep the Vikings' players fresh and available.

