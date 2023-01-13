Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu

Bradbury is off the injury report and ready to go for Sunday's wild card game.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury.

Three players are questionable for the Vikings: safety Harrison Smith (knee), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (illness), and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (personal matter).

It would be rather surprising if Smith doesn't play. The Vikings' longest-tenured player is the ultimate competitor and has been doing everything he can to get ready for this game.

"I don't have any reason to believe Harry wouldn't be there, but he'll go in questionable just in case," Kevin O'Connell said on Friday. "Excited to get Harry back out there if everything goes to plan."

In the unlikely event Smith can't play, Josh Metellus would start at safety.

Nwangwu is apparently feeling better after coming down with an illness, but Ty Chandler would be the Vikings' backup kick returner. Nwangwu, who returned a kick for a touchdown against the Patriots, was named a second team All-Pro this season. In the last meeting against the Giants, all six of New York's kickoffs went through the end zone for a touchdown.

Dantzler has been dealing with a serious matter, according to O'Connell. If he can play, he would back up Patrick Peterson and Duke Shelley at outside cornerback.

The Vikings are expected to activate Blake Brandel from injured reserve on Saturday. He's a candidate to start at right tackle, as is Oli Udoh.

The Giants have zero players listed as out or questionable on their injury report. That means defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Adoree Jackson will play after missing the last game between these teams. Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari were also limited during the week but are good to go.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. central time on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

