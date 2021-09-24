Final Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook Questionable vs. Seahawks, Anthony Barr Out

Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Hand are also out for the Vikings against Seattle.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is officially listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks on Sunday and could be a game-time decision. He wasn't able to do much in practice this week while dealing with an ankle injury that he picked up in Week 2.

Mike Zimmer declined to say whether he thought Cook would be able to play or not, but did say that he's the type of player who could go a week without practicing much and then turn it on for the game.

"We'll see," Zimmer said. "He's doing much better. We'll see on Sunday."

The Vikings and Seahawks play a 3:25 p.m. game this week, so there will be plenty of time for the coaches and training staff to evaluate Cook's ankle. He will almost certainly want to play even if he's not 100 percent, but the Vikings have to weigh the importance of this game versus not wanting to risk Cook hurting it worse.

If Cook can't go, the Vikings would turn to Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abullah, and potentially A.J. Rose Jr. at running back. That would be a major blow to their offense in a must-win game.

In other injury news, Anthony Barr's 2021 debut won't happen this week. He's been ruled out. Although Barr feels like he's getting close to returning from a knee injury, that won't happen until Week 4 against the Browns at the earliest. The Vikings want to make sure the knee injury is completely behind him and he's got his mobility and conditioning up to par before putting him out there.

Also ruled out are Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Harrison Hand (hamstring).

Darrisaw got about three reps per period in team sessions this week, per Zimmer. "Next week we'll get him going a little more and we'll see where he's at." It's a week-to-week evaluation process as the Vikings decide when their rookie left tackle will be ready. I'm still skeptical about Darrisaw returning prior to Minnesota's Week 7 bye.

Hand missed Week 2 with the hamstring injury and spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week after being a close contact. He was activated on Friday but won't play due to injury.

Not on the injury report are Everson Griffen, Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, and Eric Kendricks. Griffen will return to action after missing last Sunday's game while in the the NFL's concussion protocol.

