Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Lions: Cook and Darrisaw Out, Barr and Kendricks Questionable

    The Vikings will be without their starting running back and left tackle on Sunday in Detroit.
    Author:

    The Vikings are going to be fairly shorthanded when they head to Detroit this weekend, but we won't know just how many key players they'll be missing against the Lions until Sunday morning.

    Three players have been officially ruled out on the team's final injury report: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), LT Christian Darrisaw (ankle), and S Camryn Bynum (ankle).

    Cook's absence is no surprise, given the serious injury he suffered last week against the 49ers. Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu will be the Vikings' running backs in Detroit. Darrisaw being out is a tough blow, and means Rashod Hill will make his first start since Week 5. Bynum has played mostly on special teams since Harrison Smith returned from the COVID list.

    Three more players are questionable: LB Eric Kendricks (biceps), LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), and slot CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs). We'll find out about that trio when the inactive lists come out at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday.

    If Kendricks and/or Barr can't go, Nick Vigil and then Blake Lynch would be the next players up for expanded roles at LB. Troy Dye could see some time if both Kendricks and Barr are out. The Vikings' backup for Alexander at nickel corner is Harrison Hand.

    Read More

    Additionally, there are several other players not on the injury report whose statuses are up in the air. Patrick Peterson is on the COVID list and Michael Pierce is on injured reserve, but it sounds like both have a chance to be activated and play on Sunday. Pierce returned to practice this week after missing seven games with an elbow injury. With Peterson, it's just about getting through the league's protocols with multiple negative tests and no symptoms.

    Kenny Willekes and Dalvin Tomlinson are also question marks after spending time on the COVID list.

    Kickoff from Ford Field is at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

    Remember, the Vikings have a quick turnaround after this game, as they come home to host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football four days later. That, and the fact that the Lions are winless, could impact some of the decisions in terms of 

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

    USATSI_17115144 (1)
    News

    Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Lions: Cook and Darrisaw Out, Barr and Kendricks Questionable

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17226560
    News

    Vikings Injury Updates: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17208340
    News

    Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_16740442 (2)
    News

    Vikings DT Michael Pierce Designated to Return to Practice, Could Play Sunday vs. Lions

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17252297
    News

    Kene Nwangwu? A.J. Rose Jr.? Kerryon Johnson? Analyzing Vikings' Backup RB Options

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17252314
    News

    NFC Playoff Picture Update: Vikings Drop Out of Top 7 But Still Have Solid Odds

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17252306_168388404_lowres
    News

    NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Vikings Suffer a Setback in San Francisco

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17252395
    News

    Kirk Cousins' Worst Game of the Season Came at a Bad Time for the Minnesota Vikings

    Nov 30, 2021