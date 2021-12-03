Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Lions: Cook and Darrisaw Out, Barr and Kendricks Questionable

The Vikings will be without their starting running back and left tackle on Sunday in Detroit.

The Vikings are going to be fairly shorthanded when they head to Detroit this weekend, but we won't know just how many key players they'll be missing against the Lions until Sunday morning.

Three players have been officially ruled out on the team's final injury report: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), LT Christian Darrisaw (ankle), and S Camryn Bynum (ankle).

Cook's absence is no surprise, given the serious injury he suffered last week against the 49ers. Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu will be the Vikings' running backs in Detroit. Darrisaw being out is a tough blow, and means Rashod Hill will make his first start since Week 5. Bynum has played mostly on special teams since Harrison Smith returned from the COVID list.

Three more players are questionable: LB Eric Kendricks (biceps), LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), and slot CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs). We'll find out about that trio when the inactive lists come out at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday.

If Kendricks and/or Barr can't go, Nick Vigil and then Blake Lynch would be the next players up for expanded roles at LB. Troy Dye could see some time if both Kendricks and Barr are out. The Vikings' backup for Alexander at nickel corner is Harrison Hand.

Additionally, there are several other players not on the injury report whose statuses are up in the air. Patrick Peterson is on the COVID list and Michael Pierce is on injured reserve, but it sounds like both have a chance to be activated and play on Sunday. Pierce returned to practice this week after missing seven games with an elbow injury. With Peterson, it's just about getting through the league's protocols with multiple negative tests and no symptoms.

Kenny Willekes and Dalvin Tomlinson are also question marks after spending time on the COVID list.

Kickoff from Ford Field is at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Remember, the Vikings have a quick turnaround after this game, as they come home to host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football four days later. That, and the fact that the Lions are winless, could impact some of the decisions in terms of

