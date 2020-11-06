SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Final Vikings Injury Report: Three Cornerbacks Out, One Questionable

Will Ragatz

At this point, the Vikings are getting used to being banged up at cornerback. Mike Zimmer called it "the status quo."

Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Lions, the Vikings officially ruled out corners Cameron Dantzler (concussion), Holton Hill (foot), and Mark Fields II (chest). A fourth, Harrison Hand, is questionable with a hamstring injury.

This is nothing new for Zimmer and the Vikings. They've been dealing with injuries at the position all season. But with Mike Hughes on IR and four more CBs potentially unable to play, they might be extremely thin on Sunday. Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, and recent waiver pickup Chris Jones are the only completely healthy corners on the active roster.

"Every week it’s like this," Zimmer said. "But we feel good about the guys that are out there."

If Hand can't play, Jones would be thrust into a major role. The Vikings added him on waivers less than two weeks ago. He's a big, long corner from Nebraska who has appeared in 14 regular season games with the Cardinals and Lions over the past two years.

“He’s done a nice job," Zimmer said of Jones. "He’s a guy that’s played before, so he’s got a pretty good feel for understanding concepts and route combinations and things like that."

If it's Jones instead of Hand as the No. 3 corner, the Vikings would have a different trio of CBs lead them in snaps for the eighth consecutive game.

  • Week 1: Dantzler, Hill, Hughes
  • Week 2: Hill, Gladney, Hughes
  • Week 3: Hill, Gladney, Boyd
  • Week 4: Gladney, Dantzler, Hill
  • Week 5: Gladney, Dantzler, Hughes
  • Week 6: Dantzler, Gladney, Hand
  • Week 8: Gladney, Boyd, Hand
  • Week 9: Gladney, Boyd, Hand/Jones

I would expect the Vikings to elevate Marcus Sayles from the practice squad for depth, and potentially Luther Kirk as well.

The good news is the Vikings don't have any injuries to non-cornerbacks on the active roster. Guard Pat Elflein still hasn't been activated from IR yet as he tries to return from a hand injury, and it doesn't seem like that will happen ahead of this game. Elflein is one of seven Vikings on IR. Linebacker Todd Davis is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This post will be updated when the Lions release their final injury report of the week. Zimmer said Friday that he expects Matthew Stafford to be activated from the COVID list in time to play on Sunday.

