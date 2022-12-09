Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.

Center Garrett Bradbury is also questionable. He's dealing with a back injury and was limited throughout the week. The Vikings' backups at left tackle and center are Blake Brandel and Austin Schlottmann, respectively.

Finally, star safety Harrison Smith is questionable. He missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, but his status is actually about a neck injury that O'Connell said flared up a little bit on him this week. Being without Smith would be a massive blow for the Vikings' struggling defense as they prepare to take on the Lions' high-powered passing game.

Rotational defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard is out with a biceps injury. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler isn't on the injury report, but he's expected to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday to start on Sunday.

For the Lions, starting guard Evan Brown is doubtful and top cornerback Jeff Okudah is among four players questionable.

Here's the full injury report. Inactives will be announced at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.