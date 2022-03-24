Former Packers Slot Cornerback Chandon Sullivan Visiting Vikings

Two days after signing Za'Darius Smith, the Vikings are hosting another former Packers defender for a visit. Slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan is coming to Minnesota to meet with the Vikings, as first reported by KFAN's Brandon Mileski.

Sullivan, who turns 26 in August, could be a solid addition for a team that desperately need corners. The Vikings reportedly informed last year's slot corner, Mackensie Alexander, that he won't be brought back, so this could be his replacement (or at least someone who can compete for that job). Like Smith, Sullivan has familiarity with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who was the Packers' defensive coordinator in 2019 and '20.

A 2018 undrafted free agent out of Georgia State, Sullivan spent one season with the Eagles before being signed by the Packers. He played 350 snaps with Green Bay in 2019 as a rotational corner, receiving a strong coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. Sullivan was also a core special teams player that season.

In 2020, Sullivan started 10 games and saw his defensive snaps jump to over 700. He started another 10 games last year, played over 800 defensive snaps, and recorded a career-high three interceptions. Across four seasons with the Eagles and Packers, Sullivan has played in 54 games (21 starts) and recorded five interceptions and 16 passes defended.

At 5'11", 194 pounds, Sullivan has typical size for a slot corner. He's not a particularly strong tackler and his coverage grades have only been decent-to-solid over the past couple seasons, but he can create some takeaways and provide a capable floor in coverage. That could be helpful for the Vikings at the right price.

We'll see if this visit leads to a deal like the Smith one did.

