Viking
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Former Vikings Alan Page and John Randle Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Will Ragatz

In honor of the 100th season of its existence, the NFL is in the process of releasing its “NFL 100 All-Time Team,” which consists of 100 players and ten coaches determined to be the greatest in the league’s history. On Friday, the league announced the selections for linebackers, defensive ends, and defensive tackles. Included among the seven defensive tackles are two legendary former Vikings: Alan Page and John Randle.

Page was part of the famed Purple People Eaters defensive line in Minnesota in the late 1960s and the 1970s, along with Gary Larsen, Jim Marshall, and Carl Eller (who was a semifinalist for the All-Time Team). He made nine straight Pro Bowls from 1968 to 1976 and won NFL MVP in 1971 — one of only two defensive players to ever win that award.

Randle played for the Vikings from 1990 to 2000 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 114. He was named a First Team All-Pro in every year from 1993 to 1998. Both Randle and Page are members of the Vikings Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Along with Randle and Page, the other defensive tackles named to the All-Time Team are Buck Buchanan, Joe Greene, Bob Lilly, Merlin Olsen, and Randy White.

The only other position that has been announced so far is running back. Offensive linemen, quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs, and special teams players are still to come. The selection process began back in 2018, with a “26-person panel made up of coaches, team and front-office executives, former players and members of the media,” according to ESPN.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings-Seahawks Predictions Roundup: Media Expects Seahawks to Win in Primetime

Will Ragatz
0

Can the Vikings pull off the upset on Monday night?

Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson: From Big Ten Battles to MVP Candidates

Will Ragatz
0

Monday night will be the latest chapter in a long history of battles between Cousins and Wilson.

Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen Among Seven Starters Listed As "Limited"

Will Ragatz
0

The Vikings released their first injury report of the week on Thursday.

Vikings Used Bye Week to "Get Back to Fundamentals" Ahead of Stretch Run

Will Ragatz
0

The extra time off gave the Vikings an opportunity to reflect on what they need to improve going forward.

Will Ragatz

Excellent profile on Dalvin Cook from SI's own Kalyn Kahler.

0

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Vikings Facing Big Opportunity in Seattle

Will Ragatz
2 0

Where do the Vikings stand in the power rankings this week?

Vikings Hoping to Avoid 2019 Trend of Teams Struggling After Bye Week

Will Ragatz
0

For whatever reason, NFL teams have struggled after their bye week this year. The Vikings would like to avoid that same fate.

Chad Beebe Will Miss Remainder of 2019 Season

Will Ragatz
0

Beebe won't be back this season.

Packers Blown Out By 49ers, Improving Vikings' NFC North Title Chances

Will Ragatz
0

What was expected to be a thrilling game turned into a rout. What does it mean for the Vikings?

Week 12 NFL Preview, Viewing Guide For Vikings Fans

Will Ragatz
0

What games should Vikings fans be watching in Week 12, and who should they be rooting for?