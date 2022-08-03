Former Vikings LB Anthony Barr Signs One-Year Deal With Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Barr was around for the entire Mike Zimmer era in Minnesota. Now, with Zimmer gone, he's headed elsewhere too.

Barr has signed a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. After eight seasons with the Vikings, he'll play with another team for the first time in 2022. Of note: the Vikings host the Cowboys in Week 11 this year (November 20th).

As the Vikings' first draft pick — No. 9 overall out of UCLA — when the Zimmer era began back in 2014, Barr had a strong run in Minnesota. He started all 98 games he played, made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015-18 and racked up 39 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 31 pass breakups.

As a rookie, Barr won a game for the Vikings when he forced, recovered, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in overtime against the Buccaneers. He had his best season in 2015, recording career highs in PFF grade (90.1), pressures (27), forced fumbles (3), and passes defended (7). Barr was somewhat inconsistent at times, but he remained a huge part of Zimmer's defense that was so successful from 2015 to 2019. He was never quite used as a pass rusher as much as he was in college, but he was a strong run defender and blitzer who Zimmer used in a variety of ways along with Eric Kendricks.

Barr was also a prominent figure in the Twin Cities community with his "Raise the Barr" foundation that helps fund single parents pursuing their education.

Injuries may have contributed to the end of Barr's Vikings career. His 2020 season ended in Week 2 due to a pectoral tear, and knee issues cost him six games last season.

Now Barr will play for a team other than the Vikings for the first time. He famously almost signed with the Jets in the 2019 offseason, but changed his mind and re-signed with the Vikings.

Barr should have a chance to see plenty of action for the Cowboys alongside linebackers Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch. He'll be reunited with former Vikings teammate Jayron Kearse and former defensive coordinator George Edwards.

The Vikings signed veteran LB Jordan Hicks this offseason to replace Barr as their inside linebacker next to Kendricks.

