Four Takeaways From Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's Introductory Press Conference

One of the first orders of business for the Vikings' new GM is to hire a head coach to join him in leading the next era of this football team. The search committee already interviewed eight candidates for the position — five or six of whom are still available — but that was before Adofo-Mensah was hired. Now he becomes the leading force in the next stage of the process.

Adofo-Mensah and the committee have already had initial conversations about candidates, and those got more specific and detailed right away on Thursday afternoon. It shouldn't be long before we see the team begin its next round of interviews with Adofo-Mensah at the forefront. Whether those are limited to candidates who have already met with the Vikings once, or if the list is going to expand, is unclear. But there are major football decisions to make ahead of free agency, so one would imagine a hire could be coming by the end of next week.

"We’re going to dive into this head coaching search and bring a partner for me and this organization that’s going to lead us where we want to go," Adofo-Mensah said. "We know what we want to find — we want leadership, we want somebody who is going to value the collective over the individual, we want somebody who has a vision, who can communicate, who has a solid football foundation, who understands how football is interconnected and what that means. That’s been our focus in these last few days honing in on what we want. In terms of specific names, we’re going to meet after this and talk about that further."

Three logical people to keep an eye on are the coaches on the Vikings' initial list who are still alive in the playoffs: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, and Rams DC Raheem Morris. They'll all be available for second interviews after Sunday's NFC title game. Plenty of other names not currently on the list could come up as well. Adofo-Mensah declined to specify if he will be the one making the final decision on the team's next head coach, but did say that it won't be a solo effort.

"If you know me, whether I say I make the decision or not, it’s going to be a collaborative process," he said. "I’m always about different viewpoints, different ideas. Not to be all 'algorithms are life,' but you find that the best decision-making engines combine information that isn’t related to each other or even the thing you’re trying to find. So what it’s really saying is you want information that covers the blind spots of the other things. That’s a core belief of mine. So any decision-making room I’m in, I’m always seeking the other opinion, trying to put everything together, then come out on the other end."