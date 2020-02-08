Grading the Vikings' 2019 Rookie Class

The debut season from the Vikings' 2019 rookie class offered reasons for both skepticism and encouragement, and we won't be able to truly assess Rick Spielman's selections until a few years from now. But with that disclaimer out of the way, let's go ahead and give some year one grades to each rookie as they head into 2020. These grades are very unscientific, but they do take into account value relative to draft position.

Round 1, Pick 18: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Back in April 2019, Bradbury was viewed as a slam-dunk pick by the Vikings. Pat Elflein wasn't cutting it at center, and Bradbury was a perfect fit for Gary Kubiak's zone blocking scheme because of his lateral movement ability. In that context, his rookie year was a pretty shocking disappointment. Bradbury was decent in run-blocking but abysmal in pass protection, and wound up tied for 30th out of 38 qualifying centers in PFF's grading system. However, there is still plenty of upside to like with the 24-year-old. Can he take a major step forward in year two under Rick Dennison? Grade: D

Round 2, Pick 50: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

With their second pick, the Vikings took an early-round tight end for the first time since drafting Kyle Rudolph in the second round in 2011. The Vikings ran plenty of two-tight end sets last year, and as a result, Smith played on 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps. His snap share rose gradually throughout the year before falling a bit at the end of the season due to Rudolph's resurgence. Smith finished with 36 catches (on 47 targets) for 311 yards and two touchdowns. There's a lot to like about his athleticism and potential, but he'll need to continue to improve as a blocker. Grade: B

Read: Ranking Rick Spielman's Eight Draft Classes as Vikings GM

Round 3, Pick 102: Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

This was seen as a somewhat surprising pick at the time. The Vikings needed to replace Latavius Murray as their short-yardage power back, but taking Mattison in the third round was viewed as a bit of a reach. After just one year, it's safe to say Spielman and the rest of the Vikings' front office are patting themselves on the back for this selection. Mattison proved to be much more than just a power back, displaying excellent agility and burst as well. He carried the ball 100 times for 462 yards and a touchdown, adding 10 catches for 82 yards. Mattison's talent could make the Vikings think twice about giving Dalvin Cook a massive extension. Grade: A-

Round 4, Pick 114: Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma

The Vikings needed to take an offensive lineman or two, but didn't find a value they liked until the fourth round. Samia was behind Elflein, Josh Kline, and Dakota Dozier as a rookie, making his debut with 31 snaps in the Week 17 game in which the Vikings rested their starters. Samia struggled in bit in that game, but it was far from a conclusive sample size. There's still plenty of potential here; can he compete for a starting job in 2020 with Elflein likely to be replaced and Dozier a free agent? Grade: Incomplete

Round 5, Pick 162: Cameron Smith, LB, USC

Smith played 33 defensive snaps across five games, recording six tackles and receiving strong grades from PFF. He also saw some time on special teams. It's tough to see a road to major playing time for Smith in 2020, but he could compete for snaps at base linebacker. Grade: Incomplete

Round 6, Pick 190: Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

Watts didn't make his debut until Week 10, but showed some serious flashes of potential down the stretch. He ended up with 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended over the final seven games. Watts could compete for a starting spot in 2020. Grade: B+

Round 6, Pick 191: Marcus Epps, S, Wyoming

Epps played sparingly, mostly on special teams, before being waived in November to make room for Andrew Sendejo. Grade: F

Round 6, Pick 193: Oli Udoh, OT, Elon

Udoh, like Samia, didn't play until the meaningless regular season finale against the Bears. The Vikings like Udoh's size – 6-foot-5, 324-pounds – and athleticism, but he faces an uphill climb to see the field much next year. Grade: Incomplete

Round 7, Pick 217: Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

Boyd turned into a key special teams player for the Vikings, especially excelling as a punt gunner. That skill will keep him around on the roster, and he'll look to show the coaching staff what he can do as a corner. Grade: Incomplete

Round 7, Pick 239: Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

Mitchell spent the year on the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures contract and will attempt to make the team in 2020. Grade: Incomplete

Round 7, Pick 247: Bisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State

Johnson was the biggest surprise of the class, going from the 247th pick to a solid contributor in year one. He beat out Laquon Treadwell for the WR3 job, then stepped his game up when Adam Thielen got hurt. Johnson looked like a veteran, and ended up with 31 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He doesn't possess a ton of upside, but this was an excellent diamond-in-the-rough type of find from Spielman towards the very end of the draft. Grade: A-

Round 7, Pick 250: Austin Cutting, LS, Air Force

Cutting stepped in as the team's starting long snapper and never seemed to mess up, which is all you can really ask for. Grade: A, because why not?