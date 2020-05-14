Harrison Smith Ranks No. 22 on PFF's Top 101 Players of the 2010s

Vikings safety Harrison Smith checks in at No. 22 on Pro Football Focus's ranking of the top 101 players of the 2010s. Smith is one of just two current or former Vikings to make the list, joining Adrian Peterson at No. 35.

The Vikings drafted Smith 29th overall out of Notre Dame in 2012, a home-run selection by Rick Spielman in his first official draft as general manager. Smith started all 16 games as a rookie, breaking up ten passes and returning two of his three interceptions for touchdowns. He was named to the PFWA all-rookie team.

Smith quickly established himself as one of the best safeties in the league and has reinforced that status with consistently elite play year in and year out. He has made five straight Pro Bowls since 2015, was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, and has recorded multiple picks in seven of his eight seasons.

In 2017, Smith graded out as PFF's top player in the NFL, regardless of position. He had his second-best season last year according to PFF's grades, trailing only teammate Anthony Harris and Denver's Justin Simmons among safeties.

In 114 career games, Smith has 23 interceptions, four pick-sixes, 56 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, 13 sacks, and nearly 700 tackles. Here's what PFF said about him.

Coverage is one of the most inconsistent grading elements PFF looks at; it is, by definition, dependent on the opposition more than most areas, and consistently grading well on the back end is incredibly hard to do. Harrison Smith hasn’t had a healthy season result in a grade lower than 75.0 overall, and he has four seasons above 85.0 overall. Smith has been a do-it-all safety for the Minnesota Vikings and has been equally comfortable in deep center field as he is in the box or covering the slot, whether that be against backs, tight ends or even wideouts. At his best, Smith has been the best safety in the league, and the fulcrum that allows Mike Zimmer’s defensive scheme to function.

Smith trails just two safeties on the list, Eric Weddle (No. 15) and Earl Thomas (No. 20).

