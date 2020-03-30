How Much Salary Cap Space Do the Vikings Have?

As things stand on March 30th, the Vikings have just enough cap space to make another minor move or two and sign their incoming draft class. However, there are a number of factors that could cause that to change going forward.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Vikings currently have $13.1 million in cap space. Spotrac.com has that figure slightly lower, at $11.4 million, due to a difference in their interpretation of how much dead money is going to Josh Kline.

Here's the quick math that gets you to Spotrac's number:

The 2020 NFL salary cap is $198.2 million

The Vikings have negative $800K in rollover cap space from 2019

The Vikings have roughly $164 million committed to their top 51 contracts

They also have roughly $22 million in dead money, led by $9 million going to Stefon Diggs and $4.8 million going to Xavier Rhodes

198.2-0.8-164-22=11.4

When considering that it's projected to cost roughly $10 million to sign their draft class, the Vikings might only have room for another veteran minimum deal. But there are ways that more space could be cleared shortly.

Trading Anthony Harris, which is still a possibility if the front office can't work out a long-term deal with him, would free up the $11.4 million he's set to get on the franchise tag. Cutting or trading Riley Reiff would free up $8.8 million, but it would add another $4.4 million in dead money. It's also an unlikely move unless they have a clear plan to replace him with a veteran in 2020, whether that's a trade for Trent Williams or signing a free agent like Jason Peters. If Reiff sticks around, his contract could still be restructured to lower his 2020 cap hit. Releasing Pat Elflein would free up $2 million, but that too seems unlikely.

So far this offseason, the Vikings have made a number of moves designed to create cap space. They restructured the contracts of Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter to reduce their 2020 hits and released Rhodes, Linval Joseph, and Kline, among others. But after tagging Harris, signing Michael Pierce, and re-signing players like Britton Colquitt, Dan Bailey, and CJ Ham, they're just about out of space again.

So don't expect any more notable free agent signings unless a move involving Harris or Reiff happens first.

