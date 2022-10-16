How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Dolphins in Week 6: Odds, Line, Preview

The Vikings have an opportunity to win their fourth straight game on Sunday and head into their bye week at 5-1. To do so, they'll need to a win a true road game for the first time this season, as they're set to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in Miami.

Kevin O'Connell's Vikings have won three consecutive games, but they haven't exactly looked like world-beaters while doing so. They beat the Lions by 4, the Saints by 3, and the Bears by 7, trailing in the fourth quarter in each of those contests before ultimately coming away with the victory.

This week brings another intriguing challenge. The Dolphins' offense has a ton of speed at the skill positions, but it'll be led by third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is making his first career start. Teddy Bridgewater is active but will be Thompson's backup after not practicing much this week. It'll be interesting to see if Mike McDaniel turns to Bridgewater if Thompson struggles early.

Defensively, the Dolphins have really struggled, which could bode well for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for the game:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -2.5 (O/U 45.5)

Moneylines: Vikings -154, Dolphins +130

TV Channel: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

