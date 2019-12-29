How to Watch Vikings-Bears: Preview, Channel, Streaming, Radio, Odds

One year ago, everything was on the line for the Vikings as they hosted the Bears in their regular season finale. Of course, they came up short in that game and missed the playoffs to cap an incredibly disappointing season.

A year later, the Vikings again wrap up their regular season by hosting the Bears. Only this time, they've already secured a spot in the playoffs. Their offseason moves got them over the hump. They'll have a chance to make noise in the postseason in year two of the Kirk Cousins era.

With that said, there's not a ton of confidence surrounding the Vikings' chances to make a deep playoff run. They looked lifeless in their loss to the Packers last Monday, and have yet to beat a great team this season. Locked into the NFC's sixth seed, the Vikings would have to beat three straight great teams on the road to win the conference.

But those are all talking points for next week. There's still a 16th game to play.

This game has been labeled as "meaningless," and while that's obviously true from a playoff perspective, no NFL game is truly meaningless. With the Vikings expected to rest most of their starters, there are opportunities for second and third-string players all over the roster to see meaningful action and prove their talents. Sean Mannion, for example, should get his second career start at QB and could make himself some money with a standout performance.

No matter who plays, the Vikings want to win this game. Players are going to go hard to prove their worth. No one wants to go 0-4 against the Packers and Bears on the season. And a win, regardless of who contributes to it, would create some positive energy and momentum for the team as they head into the playoffs.

My pick: Vikings 19, Bears 13. I have no idea what to expect in this game, except that I have a hard time seeing a shootout go down at U.S. Bank Stadium. Even if some players sit on both sides, these teams have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball. For the sake of fun, I'll say Mannion out-duels Trubisky and Dan Bailey gets a lot of work.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich)

Online/Streaming: FoxSportsGo