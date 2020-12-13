How to Watch Vikings at Buccaneers: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Vikings and Buccaneers in Week 14.

The Vikings have a great opportunity in front of them today. Beat the Buccaneers and Minnesota's playoff odds will shoot upwards, giving them a clear path to the postseason over the final three weeks.

However, it's going to take the Vikings' best performance of the season. The Bucs have been inconsistent this year but possess one of the most complete rosters in the NFL and are coming off of a bye week.

Vikings-Buccaneers Preview: Top Storylines, Players to Watch, Opponent Q&A

On the injury front, the Vikings will be without star linebacker Eric Kendricks. Tight end Kyle Rudolph is doubtful with a foot injury, meaning his streak of 98 consecutive starts may come to an end. Irv Smith Jr. is questionable, and Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean is doubtful.

Inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary throughout the game. You can also follow along with our live blog.

Broadcast Information

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Fans allowed: Approx. 16,000

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Bucs -6.5 (O/U 52.5)

TV Channel: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.