How to Watch Vikings at Cardinals: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

This is a big one for the Vikings. They look to avoid an 0-2 start in a crucial season as they take on the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

The Vikings will have to find a way to slow down Kyler Murray, who lit up the Titans for five total touchdowns in Week 1. They'll also need to block Chandler Jones, who had five sacks to kick off the 2021 season.

If the Vikings lose this game, they'll be 0-2 with tough matchups against the Seahawks and Browns at home coming up next. That would be highly difficult to overcome.

Star linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad) is listed as questionable, but it sounds like Mike Zimmer expects him to play. "It's just a tweak," Zimmer said with a grin on Friday, referencing the Danielle Hunter situation from 2020 training camp.

Fellow linebacker Nick Vigil was limited with an ankle injury in the first two practices of the week, but he's not on the final injury report. So it'll be the same LB group as last week (Kendricks, Vigil, Blake Lynch) if Kendricks is able to play through the quad issue as expected.

Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

Game Time: 3:05 pm. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olivi)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber)

Betting line: Cardinals -3.5, O/U 50.5

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

