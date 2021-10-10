How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

The Vikings absolutely need to avoid a disastrous loss against the Lions to keep their season alive.

This is the definition of a must-win game for the Vikings.

At 1-3, they would need a win against anybody. But the fact that they're playing the winless Lions at home, as ten-point favorites, means we can essentially write off the rest of the Vikings' season if they aren't able to win this one, ideally by a comfortable margin. In fact, it wouldn't be a shock to see major changes made next week if the Vikings lose today.

Not only do the Lions have an awful defense and an underwhelming offense, they're dealing with significant injuries on both sides of the ball. Detroit will be without WR Tyrell Williams, DE Romeo Okwara, LT Taylor Decker, C Frank Ragnow, and CB Jeff Okudah in this game. TE T.J. Hockenson, RBs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, LT Penei Sewell, and DE Trey Flowers are all questionable, so we'll find out their statuses at 10:30 a.m. central.

The Vikings will be without DT Michael Pierce and CB Cameron Dantzler, and RB Dalvin Cook is questionable. Still, they're a lot healthier than the Lions and should be able to have success on both offense and defense, starting in the trenches. This is a great get-right spot for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense, and Danielle Hunter and the defense should be able to tee off against an undermanned offensive line.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr will play in this game after missing the last 18 games with separate injuries.

Here's how to watch:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber)

Betting line: Vikings -10, O/U 49.5

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

Thanks for reading.