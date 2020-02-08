InsideTheVikings
How to Watch Week 1 of the XFL: TV Channels, Game Times, Odds

Will Ragatz

It's finally time to see what all the noise is about. The revamped, Oliver Luck-led XFL gets underway this weekend with all eight teams in action on national television across Saturday and Sunday.

It should be fascinating to see what the on-field product looks like, given all of the unique rule differences from the NFL. They include changes to kick and punt returns, the ability to throw two forward passes (as long as the first stays behind the line of scrimmage), and no extra point kicks. Teams will have the option to go for one, two, or three points after a touchdown, with the ball moved back further for each option. Games are expected to be fast-paced and exciting.

There will be plenty of former college and NFL talent on display, with Cardale Jones, Landry Jones, Kony Ealy, and Marquette King as some of the biggest names. The 52-man rosters include 25 players who spent time with the Vikings at one point. Here's the full list, which includes Jhurrell Pressley, Jeff Badet, Edmond Robinson, Stacy Coley, Willie Beavers, Toby Johnson, Will Sutton, Mar'Sean Diggs, and Storm Norton.

Week 1 Schedule:

Saturday, February 8

  • Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders: 2 p.m. ET on ABC (Spread: Defenders -7)
  • Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Houston Roughnecks: 5 p.m. ET on FOX (Spread: Roughnecks -5.5)

Sunday, February 9

  • Tampa Bay Vipers vs. New York Guardians: 2 p.m. ET on FOX (Spread: Vipers -2.5)
  • St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN (Spread: Renegades -10)

The ABC/ESPN games can be streamed online with WatchESPN, and the FOX games can be found at FOXSportsGo or Fubo TV. Have you picked your XFL team yet?

