How the Vikings' Defensive Line Will Adjust to Life Without Michael Pierce

Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, and Armon Watts are among those who will have to step up.

The Vikings reportedly could be without nose tackle Michael Pierce for "a while" after he aggravated an elbow injury in last week's loss to the Browns. Pierce hasn't practiced at all this week, suggesting he won't play against the Lions and could at least miss the final game before Minnesota's bye week as well. However, the fact that they haven't placed Pierce on IR suggests they don't think this will be a major long-term thing.

It's a big blow for the Vikings' defense. Pierce had been playing at a very high level, making a splash with a couple sacks in Week 1 and generally doing a great job at commanding double-teams, clogging rushing lanes, and creating some interior pressure.

So how will the Vikings adjust their defensive line without big No. 58?

The natural thought is that they could move Dalvin Tomlinson, a traditional nose tackle playing three-technique this year, back to the nose. That would allow Sheldon Richardson to slide into a starting role at three-tech, with Armon Watts and James Lynch filling in behind those two.

However, it doesn't seem like that's the route the Vikings are going to take. Mike Zimmer said "I don't believe so, no" when asked this week about the possibility of Tomlinson moving to nose tackle.

Instead, it seems like Tomlinson will stay at three-technique, with Watts seeing an expanded role at the nose. When Pierce exited last week's game, Watts ended up playing 44 snaps, only six behind Tomlinson's 50. The Vikings like what they've seen from the third-year Arkansas product, who graded out well against the Browns and finished with six tackles.

Vikings co-DC and D-Line coach Andre Patterson made it clear that the roles aren't set in stone for his defensive tackles.

"I can rotate any way that I want," he said. "They all have to know how to play three-technique. They all have to know how to play nose. Dalvin had eight-to-10 plays on Sunday last week where he ended up playing nose because they make us have to do it. I’ve got all kinds of options I can use, and I’m just going to roll with what I think is the best option."

Tomlinson, Watts, and Richardson will all have big roles for as long as Pierce is out. James Lynch, the fourth-round pick in 2020 who has been a healthy scratch in each week so far, should also get an opportunity to join the rotation. He had a good training camp but ended up as the odd man out at a talented position group.

"I like James Lynch a lot," Patterson said. "He may have a chance to play this week, we'll see how this week turns out. I'm very confident when we put him on the field, that he's gonna go out and play well. There's no doubt in my mind about that."

The Vikings also added a defensive tackle to the practice squad in T.J. Smith and could elevate him if they feel the need to do so. On passing downs, they'll likely use Richardson and a defensive end on the interior, so they won't need two DTs out there on every snap.

It'll be a group effort to replace Pierce. If Tomlinson can keep playing at the elite level he's shown over the past two weeks and guys like Richardson and Watts step up, the Vikings should be able to survive without one of their best defensive players for at least a few games.

