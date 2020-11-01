SI.com
Inside The Vikings
How to Watch Vikings at Packers: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Will Ragatz

Time to see what the Vikings worked on over the bye week. 

On paper, they don't have much of a chance against Aaron Rodgers and the 5-1 Packers at Lambeau Field. But this is a divisional rivalry game and the second meeting of the year between these two teams. I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Vikings and their explosive offense make this a competitive game.

Here's everything you need to get ready for kickoff:

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is questionable but is expected to play. The Packers will be without RB Aaron Jones and CB Kevin King.

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central time. 

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary throughout the game. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Fans allowed: None

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

Betting Line: Packers -6 (O/U 50)

TV Channel: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

