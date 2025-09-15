J.J. McCarthy expected to miss Vikings' Week 3 game due to ankle sprain
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not expected to play against the Bengals in Week 3 due to an ankle sprain, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"J.J. McCarthy did come in very very sore today with the ankle sprain," O'Connell said. "I would anticipate we are not planning on having him for Sunday."
O'Connell said he doesn't expect McCarthy to need to go on injured reserve, which requires a player to miss at least four games. They want to see how he responds to treatment this week.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that McCarthy has a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss two to four weeks. That puts his earliest realistic return date as Week 5 in London, and there would seem to be a real chance McCarthy is out through the Week 6 bye.
Instead of McCarthy against Joe Burrow, it'll be Carson Wentz against Jake Browning this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"We'll get Carson Wentz ready to go," O'Connell said. "Had a really good practice last week when J.J. was out of the building on Thursday. Carson stepped in and did a great job, so I know the guys will have a ton of confidence in him, as well as Max (Brosmer) being a snap away."
O'Connell said he believes the injury happened on McCarthy's 16-yard scramble late in the third quarter. Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss seemed to perhaps use an illegal hip-drop tackle on the play, which went uncalled.
"In the moment, didn't necessarily think it was significant," O'Connell said. "When we came off after that series, there was somebody in the blue (medical) tent so he was kind of evaluated right there and just got it taped up and went back in the game."
O'Connell said it's one of those things that felt much worse today than it did for McCarthy in the moment due to the adrenaline. "Huge compliment to him for fighting through it and continuing to compete."
McCarthy has largely struggled in seven of the first eight quarters of his NFL career, but O'Connell made it clear that this is an injury issue that has nothing to do with performance.
"It was pretty crushing this morning to hear that for me," he said.
Vikings running back Aaron Jones is also expected to miss the game with a hamstring injury. Zavier Scott likely is next in line for snaps at running back behind Jordan Mason.
More to come on this story.