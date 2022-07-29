Jared Allen Announced as Vikings' Newest Ring of Honor Inductee

Legendary pass rusher Jared Allen will enter the Vikings' Ring of Honor later this year, the team announced on Friday.

Allen was at the Vikings' training camp practice at U.S. Bank Stadium, hanging out and chatting with owners Mark and Zygi Wilf and various executives while the team practiced. Afterwards, he spoke to the entire team. A video highlighting Allen's career then played on the stadium's scoreboards, before cutting to an image announcing him as the newest inductee into the team's Ring of Honor.

Allen will officially be inducted as the 27th member of the Ring of Honor at halftime of the Vikings' game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 30th. He'll become the 22nd player and the seventh defensive lineman to be inducted, joining Alan Page, Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, Chris Doleman, John Randle, and Kevin Williams.

“Jared played with a passion, energy and drive that few players are able to match for as long as he did,” Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement. “He raised the level of play for everyone around him with his relentless approach, and he set a positive example with his engagement in the Minnesota community. We are excited he will join the Vikings Ring of Honor and forever be remembered as a Viking."

Allen spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chiefs. On April 23rd, 2008, the Vikings traded a first-round pick and two third rounders to acquire him, and it worked out brilliantly. Allen helped the Vikings win the NFC North in each of his first two seasons in Minnesota and produced at an extremely high level during his entire six-year tenure with the Vikings.

“When we traded for Jared, his impact on the team was immediate,” Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf. said in a statement. "His talent as a pass rusher was a perfect addition to the defense and helped make us one of the best units in the NFL. The type of teammate he was in the locker room and person he was within the community were as equally important as his play on the field. He belongs in the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor."

Allen racked up 85.5 sacks in those six seasons as a Viking, including a franchise-record 22 in 2011. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2008, 2009, and 2011. Allen also had four interceptions and 16 forced fumbles as a Viking.

In addition to his play on the field, Allen became a fan favorite because of the passion he played with and the personality and community involvement he showed off of the field.

Allen has been a modern-era finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last two years, but hasn't made the cut.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.