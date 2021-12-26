Justin Jefferson Breaks NFL Record For Most Receiving Yards Across First Two Seasons

One week after former rookie record-breaker Justin Jefferson was named to his second Pro Bowl in as many years, the Vikings' superstar 22-year-old wide receiver made some more history. During Sunday's game against the Rams, Jefferson passed his good friend and fellow LSU product Odell Beckham Jr. to break the all-time NFL record for receiving yards within a player's first two seasons.

Here's the updated leaderboard in that statistic:

Justin Jefferson — 2,758 yards and counting Odell Beckham Jr. — 2,755 yards Randy Moss — 2,726 yards Jerry Rice — 2,497 yards

That's pretty good company for Jefferson, and an incredible achievement given all of the talented receivers that have played in the NFL throughout history.

Jefferson burst onto the scene last year as the No. 22 overall pick to Minnesota. Despite not starting until Week 3, he exploded for 175 yards in that starting debut and never looked back. Jefferson wound up with 1,400 receiving yards, breaking the Super Bowl-era rookie record. Not only was he selected to the Pro Bowl, he was named a second team All-Pro as well.

Heading into his second year, the question was whether or not Jefferson could build on his rookie success even as defenses paid more and more attention to him. The answer has been a definitive yes. Jefferson is already approaching 1,400 yards again this season and has a chance to break Moss's single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632 yards, set in 2003). He's currently second in the league in receiving yards, is headed back to the Pro Bowl, and has a chance to be a first team All-Pro this year if he finishes strong.

It's been an unreal first two seasons for Jefferson, who is well on his way to a fabulous career.

