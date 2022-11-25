Skip to main content

Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss's NFL Record for Receiving Yards in First 3 Seasons

No one has ever had more receiving yards in their first three seasons than Justin Jefferson.
No one in NFL history has ever had more receiving yards in their first three seasons than Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings' 23-year-old superstar receiver broke former Viking Randy Moss's record of 4,163 yards on Thursday night against the Patriots. Moss did it in 43 starts; Jefferson did it in his 42nd career start. Jefferson, Moss, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the only three players to ever reach 4,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons.

Bengals second-year receiver Ja'Marr Chase — Jefferson's teammate at LSU — has a chance to get there next season. He's already over 2,000 yards in 24 starts, but has missed some time this season. Jefferson will continue adding to his record total over the final six-plus games of this regular season.

Jefferson has been a star since the moment he entered the league. After not starting for the first two games of his rookie year, he put up 175 yards against the Titans in his first start and hasn't looked back since. The Louisiana native had 1,400 yards as a rookie, 1,616 last season, and is approaching 1,200 yards in just 11 games so far this season, putting him on pace to shatter Moss's single-season franchise record of 1,632 yards.

The record-breaking catch was a 37-yarder from Kirk Cousins in the second quarter, Jefferson's fifth reception of the half.

What records will Jefferson break next?

