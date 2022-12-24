Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss's Single Season Vikings Receiving Yards Record

Move over, Randy Moss.

Justin Jefferson has broken Moss's single-season Vikings receiving yardage record, with 1,661 and counting on his second reception against the Giants on Saturday. 19 years after Moss racked up 1,632 yards in 2003, Jefferson has set a new high water mark for the franchise.

And he still has basically three full games to play.

Jefferson has smashed all kinds of records in his first three seasons, establishing himself as the Vikings' best receiver since Moss and perhaps the best receiver in the NFL. He set a rookie receiving record. He set a record for yards in a player's first two seasons. He set a record for yards in a player's first three seasons.

And now, after coming 16 yards shy of Moss's single-season record last season — after the game, former head coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't care about records — Jefferson has done it. No one in the 62-year history of the Vikings has had more receiving yards in one season than Jefferson in 2022.

Now Jefferson can turn his attention towards a different record. He's within reach of Calvin Johnson's all-time single-season record of 1,964 yards, set in 2012. Johnson did it in just 16 games, but it's not Jefferson's fault he gets an extra one. The big question is whether or not Jefferson will play in Week 18 against the Bears. If there's no seeding on the line, the Vikings may choose to rest some starters.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.